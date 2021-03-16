Vital Farms Appoints Matt Siler as Vice President of Investor Relations

AUSTIN, Texas, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL) a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced pasture-raised foods nationwide, today announced that Matt Siler has been appointed Vice President of Investor Relations, effective March 8, 2021. Siler is a finance executive with over 20 years of experience in investing and equity research spanning a range of global and emerging high-growth brands across the consumer sector. In his role leading the investor relations function, Siler will oversee the Company’s communications with the financial community, including institutional investors and sell-side analysts.



“We are pleased to welcome Matt, who brings extensive experience in equity research of companies across the consumer sector, to Vital Farms,” said Bo Meissner, Chief Financial Officer, Vital Farms. “Having worked on both the buy-side and sell-side for more than two decades, Matt brings a valued perspective to our Investor Relations function, a strong network of relationships across the investment community and a passion for our mission to bring ethical food to the table. Matt will be instrumental in ensuring effective communications with our stockholders.”