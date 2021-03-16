Pushpay Announces Church Disrupt 2021, an Interactive Digital Conference for Leaders on the Future of Church Technology

REDMOND, Wash., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pushpay (NZSX:PPH, ASX:PPH, 'Pushpay' or 'the Company'), the leading payments and engagement solutions provider for the faith-based, non-profit, and education sectors, today announces Church Disrupt 2021: Make Your Mark , a free online conference for church staff and leadership teams on Wednesday, May 12. Church Disrupt will bring together leading pastors and industry experts for engaging keynotes and interactive breakout sessions that address some of today’s most pressing ministry problems.

On May 12, pastors and industry experts will lead discussions on the new role technology plays within the church and best practices for embracing digital

In a recent survey of pastors and church leaders*, 69 percent indicated they are most interested in learning about the future of the Church from today’s thought leaders. Molly Matthews, Chief Executive Officer at Pushpay, will deliver a CEO Vision keynote focused on the future of church technology, innovative products coming to the Pushpay suite, inspiring customer stories and how churches have embraced technology to advance and grow their ministries.

"For many of our customers, the COVID-19 pandemic forced an accelerated and immediate shift to technology solutions in order to remain connected and engaged with their congregations," said Matthews. "These unprecedented times have undoubtedly changed the role technology has within the Church and we are so excited to bring this community together to share lessons learned, inspiring stories of hope, and what’s to come for the future of technology."

Andy Stanley, Founder and Senior Pastor of North Point Ministries, will also deliver a keynote. Additionally, there will be nearly 20 speakers and 12 interactive breakout sessions led by pastors and thought leaders from around the country. Sessions will focus on:

Church Finance and Stewardship: For finance directors and staff interested in improving giving outcomes, this series will provide best practices in giving and donor development strategies and the shift to digital giving

For finance directors and staff interested in improving giving outcomes, this series will provide best practices in giving and donor development strategies and the shift to digital giving Digital Discipleship: For pastors and staff looking for ways to improve their digital footprint and increase online engagement, this breakout session will offer best practices and technology for hybrid worship experiences and tips on how to engage members digitally

For pastors and staff looking for ways to improve their digital footprint and increase online engagement, this breakout session will offer best practices and technology for hybrid worship experiences and tips on how to engage members digitally Church Technology: A behind the scenes look at the future of Pushpay’s technology and how to get the most out of existing solutions. Attendees will learn about new products coming down the pipeline, pro tips on leveraging existing product offerings and best practices for helping older congregants and staff embrace technology

A behind the scenes look at the future of Pushpay’s technology and how to get the most out of existing solutions. Attendees will learn about new products coming down the pipeline, pro tips on leveraging existing product offerings and best practices for helping older congregants and staff embrace technology Catholic Digital Engagement: For Catholic parishes interested in leveraging technology to improve church operations and engagement, this session will showcase how to leverage technology to bring parishioners back to Mass and best practices for helping parish staff embrace new technologies

Pushpay is also partnering with Christian Copyright Licensing International (CCLI) and Loop Community to offer a contest for Pushpay and Church Community Builder customers. Users are invited to create an original song using the new Lyric and Chord Chart Editor feature, which allows worship pastors to easily create and modify song lyrics and chord charts, and share music with worship team members. Conference attendees will then vote for their favorite song the day of the event, and the winner will be announced and interviewed live. Learn more about the contest, prizes, or how to send a video submission.