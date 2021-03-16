Modex achieves Microsoft 'Co-Sell Ready' partner status

London, 16 th March 2021 . Modex , the leading Blockchain Database provider, has earned the Microsoft 'Co-Sell Ready' status, which enables the company to access new markets with an expanded portfolio of solutions and drive innovation by creating custom solutions with Microsoft and partner-to-partner opportunities.

This top-tier partner status allows Modex to enter a select community with special access to co-sell resources and the worldwide Microsoft sales team, marking an important breakthrough for a company focused on blockchain technology.

"Achieving Microsoft 'Co-Sell Ready' status represents a major milestone for our future growth and the proof of a powerful partnership. We are thrilled to be part of the Microsoft ecosystem and we are excited by the opportunities ahead. We believe that blockchain has the potential to reshape traditional business models and with this achievement, we are moving closer to our goal - to make blockchain technology available for every person or organization - using our trademark solution Modex Blockchain Database (BCDB) as a blockchain enabler in Azure", said Mihai Ivascu, CEO and Co-founder Modex.

"In 2016, Microsoft launched the 'Co-Sell Ready' status for its partners, thus giving them full support for building demand, sharing sales leads and delivering marketplace-led commerce. This status also enables access to a large community of Microsoft-managed customers to collaborate on joint selling opportunities. Recently, this status was granted to Modex, a company founded by Romanians which revolutionizes blockchain technology, focusing mainly on the enterprise sector. Looking ahead, we would like to see even more companies emerging from Romania accessing the benefits of this partnership. We are looking forward to collaborating with Modex to jointly bring innovation and newfound value to our clients and partners", stated Daniel Rusen, Marketing and Operations Director, Microsoft Romania.