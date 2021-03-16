 

DGAP-News Modex achieves Microsoft 'Co-Sell Ready' partner status

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
16.03.2021, 14:00  |  44   |   |   

DGAP-News: Modex Technologies / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Cryptocurrency / Blockchain
Modex achieves Microsoft 'Co-Sell Ready' partner status

16.03.2021 / 14:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

London, 16th March 2021. Modex, the leading Blockchain Database provider, has earned the Microsoft 'Co-Sell Ready' status, which enables the company to access new markets with an expanded portfolio of solutions and drive innovation by creating custom solutions with Microsoft and partner-to-partner opportunities.

This top-tier partner status allows Modex to enter a select community with special access to co-sell resources and the worldwide Microsoft sales team, marking an important breakthrough for a company focused on blockchain technology.

"Achieving Microsoft 'Co-Sell Ready' status represents a major milestone for our future growth and the proof of a powerful partnership. We are thrilled to be part of the Microsoft ecosystem and we are excited by the opportunities ahead. We believe that blockchain has the potential to reshape traditional business models and with this achievement, we are moving closer to our goal - to make blockchain technology available for every person or organization - using our trademark solution Modex Blockchain Database (BCDB) as a blockchain enabler in Azure", said Mihai Ivascu, CEO and Co-founder Modex.

"In 2016, Microsoft launched the 'Co-Sell Ready' status for its partners, thus giving them full support for building demand, sharing sales leads and delivering marketplace-led commerce. This status also enables access to a large community of Microsoft-managed customers to collaborate on joint selling opportunities. Recently, this status was granted to Modex, a company founded by Romanians which revolutionizes blockchain technology, focusing mainly on the enterprise sector. Looking ahead, we would like to see even more companies emerging from Romania accessing the benefits of this partnership. We are looking forward to collaborating with Modex to jointly bring innovation and newfound value to our clients and partners", stated Daniel Rusen, Marketing and Operations Director, Microsoft Romania.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Modex achieves Microsoft 'Co-Sell Ready' partner status DGAP-News: Modex Technologies / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Cryptocurrency / Blockchain Modex achieves Microsoft 'Co-Sell Ready' partner status 16.03.2021 / 14:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. London, 16th …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: MorphoSys AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-Adhoc: FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € je Aktie fest
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE subsidiary FRIEDRICH VORWERK sets price range for planned IPO at €41 to €56 per share
DGAP-Adhoc: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft: DEAG: Vorläufige Ergebnisse für Geschäftsjahr ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ​​​​​​​Solutiance AG schließt Kapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht zur Finanzierung des ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung und ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG beschließt Kapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht der Aktionäre / Änderung der ...
DGAP-News: Newron announces 2020 financial results and provides outlook for 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Bitcoin Group SE gibt vorläufige Zahlen des Geschäftsjahres 2020 bekannt: EBITDA vervierfacht
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger auf Kurs für eine erfolgreiche Transformation zu einem führenden europäischen ...
DGAP-News: BMEX Gold Inc.: BMEX Gold identifiziert mittels Bohrungen ausgedehntes Goldsystem auf Projekt King ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG erhält Großauftrag über rd. 170 Mio. EUR vorbehaltlich Marktzulassung durch die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
EQS-News: Relief Announces CHF 10 Million Private Placement
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Sonderzulassung
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group publishes preliminary unaudited full-year results for 2020
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Full Year Results Announcement
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein