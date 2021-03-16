 

DGAP-Adhoc Villeroy & Boch AG: Change in the Chairmanship of the Supervisory Board of Villeroy & Boch AG

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Villeroy & Boch AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Villeroy & Boch AG: Change in the Chairmanship of the Supervisory Board of Villeroy & Boch AG

16-March-2021 / 14:07 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Villeroy & Boch AG, Dr Alexander von Boch-Galhau has informed the Company today that he will resign from his position as Chairman of the Company's Supervisory Board after the end of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2021. Dr Alexander von Boch-Galhau had taken over the chairmanship on a transitional basis following the departure of Yves Elsen from the Supervisory Board at the end of 2019. He will remain a full member of the Supervisory Board. At the Supervisory Board meeting to be held immediately after the Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2021, Andreas Schmid will be proposed for election as the new Chairman. Mr Schmid was newly elected to the Supervisory Board at the last Annual Shareholders' Meeting in 2020 at the suggestion of the shareholders' representatives and has already been able to familiarise himself with the company and the tasks ahead.


Public Relations Contact:
Katrin May
Head of PR
Tel: +49 (0) 68 64 81 27 14           
E-Mail: may.katrin@villeroy-boch.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Susanne Reiter
Head of Corporate Treasury and Investor Relations
Tel: +49 (0) 68 64 81 12 27
E-Mail: reiter.susanne@villeroy-boch.com

16-March-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Villeroy & Boch AG
Saaruferstraße 1-3
66693 Mettlach
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)6864 81-0
E-mail: information@villeroy-boch.com
Internet: www.villeroy-boch.de
ISIN: DE0007657231, DE0007657207
WKN: 765723
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1175991

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1175991  16-March-2021 CET/CEST

