 

Cabot Corporation Launches New ENERMAX Carbon Nanotube Solutions

Cabot Corporation today announced the launch of a new ENERMAX 6 carbon nanotube (CNT) series. ENERMAX 6 carbon nanotube products are the company’s latest development in high-performance CNTs. With its high aspect ratio, it is proven to be the most conductive multi-walled CNT product in Cabot’s portfolio.

The ENERMAX 6 carbon nanotube series can effectively enhance battery performance at lower loadings enabling a higher energy density of battery.

Key benefits of the new ENERMAX 6 series include:

  • Lowering direct current internal resistance (DCIR) of the battery cell when using the same CNT loading compared to previous generations of CNT products
  • Reducing the total loading of conductive carbon additives while still achieving a comparable conductivity of the electrodes

Cabot acquired Shenzhen Sanshun Nano New Materials Co., Ltd (SUSN) in January 2020 and extended its product offering to include carbon nanotubes. Cabot is the only high-performance carbon additive supplier with a complete commercially proven product portfolio including carbon blacks, graphenes, CNTs, carbon nanostructures (CNS) and dispersion and formulation capabilities.

Shen Yi, Vice President and General Manager of Energy Materials business, said, “The launch of the ENERMAX 6 carbon nanotube series marks Cabot's further advancement in the energy storage solutions and its commitment to developing and innovating products with a sustainability benefit.”

The Cabot Energy Materials business will showcase the new ENERMAX 6 carbon nanotube series at the 14th China International Battery Fair (CIBF) in Shenzhen, China on March 19 – 21, 2021.

For more information, please visit cabotcorp.com/batteries.

ABOUT CABOT CORPORATION

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of carbon black, specialty carbons, activated carbon, elastomer composites, inkjet colorants, masterbatches and conductive compounds, fumed silica and aerogel. For more information on Cabot, please visit the company’s website at cabotcorp.com.



