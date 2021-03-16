In the 2021 Healthcare Trends Survey Report by AMN Healthcare (NYSE: AMN), executives also identified restoring elective procedures deferred by the COVID-19 pandemic as their primary growth strategy for systems in 2021. The survey further indicates telehealth management will be the most important skill healthcare executives will need to develop in the coming year.

The most potentially disruptive forces facing hospitals and health systems in the next three years are provider burnout, disengagement, and resulting shortages among healthcare professionals, according to a new survey of 551 healthcare executives.

The survey was conducted by AMN Healthcare’s Leadership Solutions division, which brings together AMN Healthcare with B.E. Smith and Merritt Hawkins, two prominent national search and consulting firms.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created a wave of challenges for healthcare executives, with workforce burnout and loss of revenue being key among them,” said James Taylor, Group President and Chief Operating Officer, Physician & Leadership Solutions at AMN Healthcare. “Their first goal is to restore elective procedures, which so many hospitals and health systems depend on for their financial survival. While there are many talent retention, technology, safety, and diversity challenges to be addressed, most healthcare executives are optimistic about 2021. It’s going to be an interesting year that all stakeholders in healthcare should be prepared to navigate.”

The survey reveals wide-ranging impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and how executives perceive it will affect healthcare management and staffing in the coming year. Key findings include:

Burnout and disengagement among healthcare professionals (and resulting provider shortages) are rated as the most potentially disruptive forces hospitals and health systems face, followed by financial pressures and government regulations

Restoring deferred elective procedures, expanding service lines, and expanding telehealth are the top three strategies hospitals and health systems will use to grow in 2021

Even with deferred elective procedures, 83% of hospitals and health systems are experiencing nursing shortages, 30% physician shortages, and 14% executive shortages

82% of healthcare executives say that filling executive positions remains challenging

Telehealth management, quality and safety management, and clinical leadership are the key skills healthcare executives need to develop

The remote healthcare workforce is here to stay – 78% of hospitals and healthcare systems with remote personnel will retain remote staff, while only 12% will restore all on-site staff

Full telehealth reimbursement is the potentially most impactful regulation that could affect hospitals and health systems in 2021

Despite the pandemic, 63% of healthcare executives are optimistic about the direction of healthcare in 2021

Based on responses from 551 healthcare executives, the survey has a margin of error of +/- 4.0%. A copy of the 2021 Healthcare Trends Survey Report can be accessed at https://www.besmith.com/trends-and-insights/articles/2021-healthcare-t ....

