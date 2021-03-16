RRD Wins 3M 2020 Supplier of the Year Award

This year, 3M recognized 20 suppliers supporting the U.S. and Canada, among thousands in its global supply base, for world-class performance in providing products and services. These suppliers were identified and rated based on actions taken to improve 3M’s competitiveness and overall supplier performance. A virtual awards ceremony was held Feb. 4, 2021.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD), a leading global provider of marketing and business communications, was honored with the 2020 3M Supplier of the Year Award in recognition of the company’s contribution to improving 3M’s competitiveness.

“We are honored to be awarded the 3M Supplier of the Year Award,” said Bill Gust, Senior Vice President, RRD Sales. “The RRD team is committed to providing exceptional service and solutions. We cherish this recognition and long-standing collaboration as we continue to innovate, evolve, and expand our comprehensive portfolio of offerings that help equip companies like 3M for today's competitive marketplace.”

“Supplier collaboration is critical to supply chain success,” said Debora Fronczak, vice president, 3M Strategic Sourcing. “We are fortunate to work with great suppliers who are committed to fostering a relationship with 3M. These collaborative relationships help us to serve our customers with innovative and valuable solutions. It’s important that we recognize our most outstanding suppliers, and that’s what this award is all about.”

About RRD

RRD is a leading global provider of multichannel business communications services and marketing solutions. With 30,000 clients and 33,000 employees across 28 countries, RRD offers the industry’s most comprehensive offering of solutions designed to help companies—from Main Street to Wall Street—optimize customer engagement and streamline business operations across the complete customer journey. RRD offers a comprehensive portfolio of capabilities, experience and scale that enables organizations around the world to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their marketing and business communications strategies.

For more information, visit the Company's web site at www.rrd.com.

About 3M

At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily as our employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M's creative solutions to global challenges at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210316005211/en/