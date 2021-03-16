 

Tetra Tech Wins $2 Billion USAF Global Engineering Services Contract

16.03.2021, 14:00   

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services, announced today that the U.S. Air Force (USAF) Civil Engineering Center awarded Tetra Tech a five-year, multiple-award contract with a shared capacity of $2 billion to provide global architecture and engineering design services for sustainment, restoration, and modernization of military facilities and infrastructure. Under the AE NEXT 2021 contract, Tetra Tech will deliver sustainable and innovative solutions including site characterization studies, advanced data analytics, planning, and asset management to support facilities and infrastructure worldwide.

“Tetra Tech has a 30-year history of working with the USAF under various global architect-engineer services contracts,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “We look forward to using our Leading with Science approach to deliver innovative solutions for their sustainable infrastructure needs.”

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 20,000 associates working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems in water, environment, sustainable infrastructure, and renewable energy. We are Leading with Science to provide sustainable and resilient solutions for our clients. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Any statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made in this release represent management’s best judgment as to what may occur in the future. However, Tetra Tech’s actual outcome and results are not guaranteed and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("Future Factors"), and may differ materially from what is expressed. For a description of Future Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, see the discussion under the section "Risk Factors" included in the Company’s Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



