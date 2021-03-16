Herbalife Nutrition Holds Virtual Leadership and Training Conference for 5,000 of Its Top Independent Distributors

Premier global nutrition company, Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF), will host its annual international leadership education and training conference for independent distributors virtually from March 16-19, 2021. After shifting its 40th anniversary event last year to a series of virtual trainings and recognition due to the pandemic, this year the company will host its first fully produced, global virtual event with an interactive online experience for 5,000 of its independent distributors from over 55 countries. This year’s program will include a keynote from CEO, John Agwunobi, panels and education sessions with the company’s global leaders and senior executives, as well as a presentation by generational expert, award winning author and president and co-founder of The Center for Generational Kinetics, Jason Dorsey.

“The theme, ‘Reach Beyond,’ is inspired by our amazing distributors who have remained incredibly optimistic and fundamental to our growth,” said Frank Lamberti, executive vice president of Distributor and Customer Experience at Herbalife Nutrition. “Even with the changes this year, we intend to provide an innovative, educational and memorable experience that inspires and motivates our distributors to run their businesses successfully and give them a celebration worthy of their amazing accomplishments.”