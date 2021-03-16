 

Herbalife Nutrition Holds Virtual Leadership and Training Conference for 5,000 of Its Top Independent Distributors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.03.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Premier global nutrition company, Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF), will host its annual international leadership education and training conference for independent distributors virtually from March 16-19, 2021. After shifting its 40th anniversary event last year to a series of virtual trainings and recognition due to the pandemic, this year the company will host its first fully produced, global virtual event with an interactive online experience for 5,000 of its independent distributors from over 55 countries. This year’s program will include a keynote from CEO, John Agwunobi, panels and education sessions with the company’s global leaders and senior executives, as well as a presentation by generational expert, award winning author and president and co-founder of The Center for Generational Kinetics, Jason Dorsey.

“The theme, ‘Reach Beyond,’ is inspired by our amazing distributors who have remained incredibly optimistic and fundamental to our growth,” said Frank Lamberti, executive vice president of Distributor and Customer Experience at Herbalife Nutrition. “Even with the changes this year, we intend to provide an innovative, educational and memorable experience that inspires and motivates our distributors to run their businesses successfully and give them a celebration worthy of their amazing accomplishments.”

Attendees will have access to interactive content, comprised of 15,000 video loops designed to increase social engagement around the company’s history, growth, global corporate social responsibility efforts, product development and sponsored sports teams. Educational trainings and panels, conducted by 40 speakers and more than 30 hosts, will broadcast regionally, around-the-clock, to accommodate international time zones, and will be interpreted in up to 24 languages.

To learn more about Herbalife Nutrition please visit www.IAmHerbalifeNutrition.com.

About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Herbalife Nutrition is a global company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a proven business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers high-quality, science-backed products, sold in over 90 countries by entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company’s global campaign to eradicate hunger, Herbalife Nutrition is also committed to bringing nutrition and education to communities around the world.



