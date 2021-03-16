CDW Announces Acquisition of Amplified IT, a Leading Provider of Google Services, Solutions, and Software for Education Customers

“The complexities and critical technology needs facing school districts and educational institutions as they serve their students have become more evident than ever,” said Christine A. Leahy, president and chief executive officer, CDW. “The combination of Amplified IT’s focus on educator support and technical skills with CDW’s scale, reach, and leading market position in education will accelerate our collective ability to help schools leverage technology to achieve even greater educational outcomes.”

CDW Corporation (Nasdaq: CDW), a leading multi-brand technology solutions provider to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada, announced today it has acquired Amplified IT, a leading education-focused consultancy that brings a blend of technical skills and knowledge to the K12 and Higher Education markets.

Based in Norfolk, Virginia, Amplified IT was founded in 2008. As a Google Premium education partner, Amplified IT and its team of Google Cloud professionals provide insights, services, consulting, and solutions to enable and empower schools to get the most out of the Google Cloud. Amplified IT is Google’s leading K12 Services Partner and recipient of the Google Cloud Global Partner Award for Customer Success for Education.

“I am thrilled for Amplified IT to join CDW and build on our partnership that began in 2016,” said Tim Lee, president and founder, Amplified IT. “We share a culture that puts customers at the center of everything we do and know that joining CDW creates meaningful opportunity for our education customers and our team.”

“Amplified IT brings innovative, highly-skilled talent to CDW, and together, we can offer even better support of the increasingly sophisticated education technology solutions in the market,” said Joe Simone, vice president education sales, CDW. “With Amplified IT alongside our education team, we have more robust Google Cloud capabilities to help our customers maximize their return on education technology investments, ultimately creating more engaging learning experiences for students.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Amplified IT is expected to be minimally accretive to CDW’s 2021 non-GAAP earnings per share.

About CDW

CDW Corporation (Nasdaq: CDW) is a leading multi-brand provider of information technology solutions to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. A Fortune 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Index, CDW was founded in 1984 and employs approximately 10,000 coworkers. For the year ended December 31, 2020, the company generated Net sales over $18 billion. For more information about CDW, please visit www.CDW.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation statements regarding the expected benefits of the transaction and any statements regarding the plans, strategies and objectives for the transaction. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such statements. Although CDW believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Reference is made to a more complete discussion of forward-looking statements and applicable risks contained under the captions “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in CDW’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and subsequent filings with the SEC. CDW undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law.

