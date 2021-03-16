Hilton, and Delta Air Lines Partner with Lyft’s Vaccine Access Campaign to Promote Funding Vaccine Rides for Those in Need

Access to vaccine administration sites is a struggle for many. That’s why Lyft is encouraging partners and community members to get involved and help, with the goal of providing access to rides to and from vaccination sites, especially in support of low-income, uninsured and at-risk communities.

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) today announced new partners are joining its nationwide campaign to support access to the coronavirus vaccines. Two of Lyft’s largest loyalty programs, Hilton and Delta Air Lines , are working with Lyft and, alongside founding partners, JPMorgan Chase and others, will mobilize their members to provide access to rides to vaccination sites to those in need. With the help of these and other partners, Lyft is offering individuals a way to support others on their journey to get vaccinated.

Lyft will also launch a new central hub to book vaccine transportation for yourself or a loved one, or fund a ride for someone in need. Funds contributed will provide access to vaccine transportation in the form of Lyft ride credits provided through national and local non-profit partners. These organizations will certify that rides are distributed to those who need them most, including low-income communities, communities of color, and seniors across the U.S. Initial LyftUp Vaccine Access partners include United Way Worldwide, National Asian Pacific Center on Aging, NAACP, Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and the National Down Syndrome Society. Lyft will add new partners continuously as vaccine distribution rolls out to new community groups.

"The combined strength of all of our partners, with our ability to reach vulnerable communities, enables us to support equitable vaccine access in communities that need it most," said Lyft Co-Founder and President John Zimmer. "That's why I am proud to expand our Vaccine Access program, bringing together our longstanding loyalty partners and their members to help provide transportation access to vaccine appointments. Now more than ever, equity matters."

Hilton and Delta will partner with Lyft to mobilize Hilton Honors and Delta SkyMiles members, respectively, in their joint efforts to provide aid to those in need in cities across the country. Through May 31, 2021, Hilton will award 2,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points to members who have linked their Hilton Honors and Lyft accounts, and also contributed to the fund ($5 minimum), as well as match member contributions up to $50,000. Hilton Honors Points can be redeemed in a variety of ways, from future hotel stays at more than 6,400 Hilton properties worldwide, to Lyft rides. Members who have not already done so can link their Hilton Honors and Lyft accounts at ​www.hiltonhonorslyft.com​.