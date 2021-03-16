 

Apex Clearing Named “Best Wealth Management Company” for Fourth Consecutive Year in Annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards

Apex Clearing Corporation (“Apex” or the “Company”), the fintech for fintechs powering innovation and the future of digital wealth management, today announced that it has received the “Best Wealth Management Company” award for the fourth consecutive year in FinTech Breakthrough’s annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards, the organization’s prestigious awards program which recognizes the top companies and products in the global financial services and technology industry today.

“At Apex, our ultimate goal is to break down the barriers to investing by creating seamless, comprehensive, technology-based solutions that are tailored to meet our clients’ – and their customers’ – unique trading objectives,” said Bill Capuzzi, CEO of Apex Clearing. “It’s both refreshing and humbling to see our hard work validated once again by FinTech Breakthrough as we continuously strive to deliver the flexible and modern investing experience traders deserve.”

Apex is the fast, secure and reliable digital custody and clearing platform leading the transformation of the financial services industry. The company currently services 200 clients globally, representing more than 14 million customer accounts, which include online brokerages, traditional wealth managers, wealth-tech, professional traders and consumer brands, among others. Through instant account opening and funding, execution of trades across a wide array of asset classes, streamlined digital asset movements, as well as trade settlement and the safekeeping of customer assets, Apex provides its clients with the platform, access and scalability to close the gaps in wealth management.

“Apex delivers unparalleled speed, efficiency and flexibility to firms ranging from innovative start-ups to blue-chip brands,” said James Johnson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough. “We carefully review nominations from innovative firms across the world, but Apex’s mission to democratize wealth management and the technology they harness in that endeavor makes them stand out above the rest. We extend our sincere and well-deserved congratulations to the entire team for winning this competitive award for the fourth year in a row.”

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the FinTech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Digital Banking, Personal Finance, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech and many more. The fifth annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards program attracted more than 3,850 nominations from across the globe.

