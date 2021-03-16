Griffin Institutional Access Real Estate Fund Announces Continued Investment in the Life Sciences Sector

“We continue to believe that the life sciences sector, which sits at the intersection of biology and technology, is poised to outperform due to strong demand for this highly specialized asset type,” said Dr. Randy Anderson, Chief Executive Officer of Griffin Capital Asset Management Company. “Through our partnerships with Ventas and other institutional managers, we are pleased to provide individual investors with an actively managed real estate solution that seeks to participate in secular growth trends. We continue to see opportunities across all of our high-conviction themes which include life sciences, industrial, multifamily, and private real estate debt.”

Griffin Capital Company, LLC announced today that Griffin Institutional Access Real Estate Fund (the “Fund”) has made an additional investment into the life sciences sector in the form of a follow-on investment into one of the Fund’s existing life sciences private fund holdings.

Griffin Institutional Access Real Estate Fund has generated positive returns in 24 of 26 quarters since inception and has delivered strong performance, posting positive returns in each of the last five months through February 2021. During 2020, the Fund invested over $555 million into private investment opportunities across 13 different institutional managers, 97 percent of which was allocated to private debt or equity positions within multifamily, industrial, and specialty properties.

“We appreciate the continued commitment and support from our investors. We believe the Fund may play an enhanced role within a mixed-asset portfolio, particularly in today’s low-rate environment,” added Dr. Anderson. During 2020, Griffin Institutional Access Real Estate Fund saw capital inflows which exceeded all interval fund peers1. Thus far in 2021, the Fund has observed an uptick in investor demand which we believe has been driven by the need for attractive and tax-efficient durable income. The Fund has generated significant outperformance relative to traditional fixed income as rates have risen. Since June 30, 2020, the Fund’s Class I shares (NASDAQ: GRIFX) have generated a 7.62% return, outperforming traditional fixed income (Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index) by 9.72% through March 12, 2021. More recently, the Fund’s Class I shares (NASDAQ: GRIFX) have generated a 3.25% return year to date through March 12, 2021, driven by strong performance across both private and public real estate markets.