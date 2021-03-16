 

Griffin Institutional Access Real Estate Fund Announces Continued Investment in the Life Sciences Sector

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.03.2021, 14:00  |  16   |   |   

Griffin Capital Company, LLC announced today that Griffin Institutional Access Real Estate Fund (the “Fund”) has made an additional investment into the life sciences sector in the form of a follow-on investment into one of the Fund’s existing life sciences private fund holdings.

“We continue to believe that the life sciences sector, which sits at the intersection of biology and technology, is poised to outperform due to strong demand for this highly specialized asset type,” said Dr. Randy Anderson, Chief Executive Officer of Griffin Capital Asset Management Company. “Through our partnerships with Ventas and other institutional managers, we are pleased to provide individual investors with an actively managed real estate solution that seeks to participate in secular growth trends. We continue to see opportunities across all of our high-conviction themes which include life sciences, industrial, multifamily, and private real estate debt.”

Griffin Institutional Access Real Estate Fund has generated positive returns in 24 of 26 quarters since inception and has delivered strong performance, posting positive returns in each of the last five months through February 2021. During 2020, the Fund invested over $555 million into private investment opportunities across 13 different institutional managers, 97 percent of which was allocated to private debt or equity positions within multifamily, industrial, and specialty properties.

“We appreciate the continued commitment and support from our investors. We believe the Fund may play an enhanced role within a mixed-asset portfolio, particularly in today’s low-rate environment,” added Dr. Anderson. During 2020, Griffin Institutional Access Real Estate Fund saw capital inflows which exceeded all interval fund peers1. Thus far in 2021, the Fund has observed an uptick in investor demand which we believe has been driven by the need for attractive and tax-efficient durable income. The Fund has generated significant outperformance relative to traditional fixed income as rates have risen. Since June 30, 2020, the Fund’s Class I shares (NASDAQ: GRIFX) have generated a 7.62% return, outperforming traditional fixed income (Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index) by 9.72% through March 12, 2021. More recently, the Fund’s Class I shares (NASDAQ: GRIFX) have generated a 3.25% return year to date through March 12, 2021, driven by strong performance across both private and public real estate markets.

Seite 1 von 6


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Griffin Institutional Access Real Estate Fund Announces Continued Investment in the Life Sciences Sector Griffin Capital Company, LLC announced today that Griffin Institutional Access Real Estate Fund (the “Fund”) has made an additional investment into the life sciences sector in the form of a follow-on investment into one of the Fund’s existing life …

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Unveils Industry’s Broadest Portfolio of AMD EPYC Processor-Based ...
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Mydecine Announces Change of Auditor
XPeng and Guangdong Provincial Investment Arm Ink Strategic Agreement
Valero and BlackRock Partner with Navigator to Announce Large-Scale Carbon Capture and Storage ...
Sproutly Completes First Tranche of Financing
Walmart Enlists American Fashion Designer Brandon Maxwell as Creative Director for Select Elevated ...
Magnite Announces Pricing of $350 Million Convertible Notes Offering
SCE Releases Strategic Plan for Relocation of San Onofre’s Spent Nuclear Fuel; New Coalition ...
Macy’s, Inc. Announces Early Tender Results
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
EH INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
bluebird bio Provides Updated Findings from Reported Case of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) in ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer