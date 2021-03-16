Indaba Capital Nominates Two Highly-Qualified Candidates for Election to the Board of Directors of Benefitfocus

Indaba Capital Management, L.P. (together with its affiliates, “Indaba” or “we”), which collectively with the other participants in its solicitation beneficially owns approximately 9.5% of the outstanding common shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT) (“Benefitfocus” or the “Company”), today issued the below letter to shareholders regarding its decision to nominate two highly-qualified and independent candidates for election to the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) at the 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “2021 Annual Meeting”). Indaba also holds approximately 22.9% of the outstanding issue of the Company’s 1.25% convertible senior notes.

Indaba is a significant holder of the common shares and convertible senior notes issued by Benefitfocus. We invested in the Company because it is an attractive, established business that operates in a growing, high-potential market. Unfortunately, despite these tailwinds, Benefitfocus has stagnated for years due, in our view, to an overtly self-interested Board that has consistently flouted the tenets of sound corporate governance. We believe the current Board has fostered an anti-shareholder culture that has been defined by excessive related party transactions, insufficient boardroom diversity and independence, and unjustifiable corporate waste.

In order to facilitate meaningful governance enhancements and help stem the tide of value destruction at Benefitfocus, Indaba initiated a private dialogue with the Company’s leadership in December 2020. We subsequently spent eight weeks trying to convince Benefitfocus to fix its broken governance and refresh the Board with diverse, experienced individuals identified by Indaba. Regrettably, our conversations have been unproductive as the Company’s leadership continues to resist shareholder representation and instead recently chose to unilaterally announce a subset of basic governance changes that we had been advocating for months.

In our view, the incremental changes adopted by Benefitfocus fall woefully short of the substantive enhancements that shareholders deserve. This is why we have nominated two highly-qualified, independent director candidates for election to the Board at the 2021 Annual Meeting: Ronald P. Mitchell and Nicholas K. Pianim. If Benefitfocus takes the appropriate step of making its declassification proposal the first item on the agenda at the 2021 Annual Meeting, shareholders will be able vote to de-stagger the Board and vote to elect two new directors to represent common shareholders with diverse backgrounds and more relevant sector experience.