Cetus Capital Issues Letter to Hyster-Yale’s Board of Directors

Cetus Capital VI, L.P., (together with its affiliates, “Cetus” or “we”), a shareholder of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE: HY), today issued a letter to the Company’s Board of Directors. The full text of the letter is included below.

Exhibit 2: Hyster-Yale Capital Allocation Priorities (Source: Hyster-Yale, Q3 2020 Investor Presentation)

March 16, 2021

The Board of Directors

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.

5875 Landerbrook Drive

Suite 300

Cleveland, OH 44124-4069

Attn: Members of the Board:

Dear Hyster-Yale Board of Directors:

I am writing to you on behalf of Cetus Capital VI, L.P., (together with its affiliates, “Cetus” or “we”), which collectively beneficially holds more than 1.0% of the Class A common stock of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (“Hyster-Yale”) (NYSE: HY).

We urge the Company and its Board of Directors to evaluate strategic alternatives for Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC (“Nuvera”) immediately, including a sale or divestiture, for the following reasons:

1. Nuvera is a crown-jewel asset that could be worth billions of dollars, based on the valuations of publicly traded fuel cell peers.

Publicly traded fuel cell companies with similar or inferior technology to Nuvera are trading at enterprise values of billions of dollars. Plug Power, Inc., Nuvera’s closest competitor, currently has a $23 billion valuation with only ~$300 million of billings on a latest twelve months basis. Virtually all public fuel cell companies trade at enterprise values of at least $1.7 billion despite having minimal revenue (Exhibit 1).

With the boom of SPACs and growing interest in fuel cell technology broadly, investors are yearning to properly finance a lucrative technology such as Nuvera.

Nuvera possesses technologies and capabilities that are arguably stronger than its publicly traded peers. In particular, Nuvera offers the following:

Unique open flow field technology that provides superior power density;

Proprietary uncoated metal plate design that yields superior shock and vibration resistance; and

Valuable control systems that mitigate stress on the fuel cell stack and deliver efficient long-term performance.

Based on Nuvera’s leading technologies and capabilities, we believe Nuvera would garner at least a similar or premium valuation to its peers as an independent company.