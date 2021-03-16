 

Cetus Capital Issues Letter to Hyster-Yale’s Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.03.2021, 14:00  |  14   |   |   

Cetus Capital VI, L.P., (together with its affiliates, “Cetus” or “we”), a shareholder of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE: HY), today issued a letter to the Company’s Board of Directors. The full text of the letter is included below.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210316005604/en/

Exhibit 2: Hyster-Yale Capital Allocation Priorities (Source: Hyster-Yale, Q3 2020 Investor Presentation)

Exhibit 2: Hyster-Yale Capital Allocation Priorities (Source: Hyster-Yale, Q3 2020 Investor Presentation)

March 16, 2021

The Board of Directors
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.
5875 Landerbrook Drive
Suite 300
Cleveland, OH 44124-4069
Attn: Members of the Board:

Dear Hyster-Yale Board of Directors:

I am writing to you on behalf of Cetus Capital VI, L.P., (together with its affiliates, “Cetus” or “we”), which collectively beneficially holds more than 1.0% of the Class A common stock of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (“Hyster-Yale”) (NYSE: HY).

We urge the Company and its Board of Directors to evaluate strategic alternatives for Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC (“Nuvera”) immediately, including a sale or divestiture, for the following reasons:

1. Nuvera is a crown-jewel asset that could be worth billions of dollars, based on the valuations of publicly traded fuel cell peers.

Publicly traded fuel cell companies with similar or inferior technology to Nuvera are trading at enterprise values of billions of dollars. Plug Power, Inc., Nuvera’s closest competitor, currently has a $23 billion valuation with only ~$300 million of billings on a latest twelve months basis. Virtually all public fuel cell companies trade at enterprise values of at least $1.7 billion despite having minimal revenue (Exhibit 1).

With the boom of SPACs and growing interest in fuel cell technology broadly, investors are yearning to properly finance a lucrative technology such as Nuvera.

Nuvera possesses technologies and capabilities that are arguably stronger than its publicly traded peers. In particular, Nuvera offers the following:

  • Unique open flow field technology that provides superior power density;
  • Proprietary uncoated metal plate design that yields superior shock and vibration resistance; and
  • Valuable control systems that mitigate stress on the fuel cell stack and deliver efficient long-term performance.

Based on Nuvera’s leading technologies and capabilities, we believe Nuvera would garner at least a similar or premium valuation to its peers as an independent company.

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cetus Capital Issues Letter to Hyster-Yale’s Board of Directors Cetus Capital VI, L.P., (together with its affiliates, “Cetus” or “we”), a shareholder of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE: HY), today issued a letter to the Company’s Board of Directors. The full text of the letter is included below. This …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Unveils Industry’s Broadest Portfolio of AMD EPYC Processor-Based ...
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Mydecine Announces Change of Auditor
XPeng and Guangdong Provincial Investment Arm Ink Strategic Agreement
Valero and BlackRock Partner with Navigator to Announce Large-Scale Carbon Capture and Storage ...
Sproutly Completes First Tranche of Financing
Walmart Enlists American Fashion Designer Brandon Maxwell as Creative Director for Select Elevated ...
Magnite Announces Pricing of $350 Million Convertible Notes Offering
SCE Releases Strategic Plan for Relocation of San Onofre’s Spent Nuclear Fuel; New Coalition ...
Macy’s, Inc. Announces Early Tender Results
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
EH INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
bluebird bio Provides Updated Findings from Reported Case of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) in ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer