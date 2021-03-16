Voting is Open! Cintas Reveals Top 10 Finalists in Nationwide 2021 Custodian of the Year Contest

“With over 2,000 deserving nominations, it was difficult choosing only 10 finalists,” said Christiny Betsch, Marketing Manager, Cintas. “This contest shows us that custodians are much more than cleaners. They’re true role models who go above and beyond to have a positive impact on students, faculty, teachers and communities across the U.S.”

With custodians working harder to provide a safe and healthy learning environment amid the pandemic, Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) is proud to announce the top 10 finalists of its eighth-annual Custodian of the Year contest. From saving a choking student’s life by performing the Heimlich maneuver to creating sensory rooms for students with disabilities, the top 10 finalists emulate what it means to be extraordinary. From now through April 16, the public is encouraged to vote for their favorite custodian at custodianoftheyear.com .

The greatest number of public votes determines the winner of the 2021 Custodian of the Year contest. The winner will receive a $10,000 cash prize along with $5,000 in products and services for his or her school from Cintas and Rubbermaid Commercial Products. The winner’s school will also receive a comprehensive training and development package from ISSA, The Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association, valued at $20,000, and enrollment in the GBAC Fundamentals Online Course that teaches cleaning professionals to prepare for, respond to and recover from biohazards in the workplace, from the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC), a Division of ISSA. A cash prize of $1,000 each and free tuition to one ISSA Cleaning Management Institute (CMI) training event, valued at $1,500, will be awarded to the remaining nine finalists.

“For the second year in a row, we are amazed at the dedication and commitment from each of the 10 finalists,” said John Barrett, Executive Director, ISSA. “Custodians are the glue that holds many schools together, and it’s an honor to give these 10 finalists the recognition they deserve.”

The top 10 finalists in the 2021 Custodian of the Year contest include (alphabetical order):

Christopher Bowman – Bellflower Elementary School (Mentor, Ohio) Bobbi Sue Burbey – Wrightstown High School (Wrightstown, Wisc.) Robert Buster – Westview Elementary School (Northglenn, Colo.) Francesco (Franco) Catalano – F.E. Peacock Middle School (Itasca, Ill.) Donna Colello – Ocean Avenue Elementary School (Portland, Maine) Charles Harris – Warren Technical School (Chamblee, Ga.) Mike Heiry – North Allegheny Intermediate High School (Pittsburgh) Edward Straub – Blue Ridge Middle School (Greer, S.C.) Terry Tackett – Benton Elementary School (Benton, Ky.) John Wheeler – Bishop Moore Catholic High School (Orlando, Fla.)

