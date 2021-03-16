Benefitfocus Names Coretha Rushing to Board of Directors

“Coretha is a highly respected figure in the HR community who brings an impressive array of industry expertise developed over 30 years,” said Doug A. Dennerline, chairman of the nominating and governance committee and incoming independent chairman of the board. “On behalf of the board and management, we look forward to working with Coretha to leverage her invaluable insights and counsel as we chart the future direction and unlock additional shareholder value at Benefitfocus.”

CHARLESTON, S.C., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT), an industry-leading benefits technology platform that simplifies benefits administration for employers, health plans and brokers, announces that Coretha M. Rushing, human resources executive and industry veteran, has been named as an independent director to the Benefitfocus board.

Rushing, a leader and visionary in the human resources industry, is currently managing director at Merryck & Co. Americas, LLC, a global executive coaching and mentoring firm. She was previously corporate vice president and chief human resources officer (CHRO) of Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX), a $4 billion global credit and data analytics firm. Prior to that, Rushing was senior vice president and the first woman to serve as CHRO at The Coca Cola Company. Rushing has dedicated 30 years to leadership roles at Equifax, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo Inc., IBM and CR Consulting Alliance LLC, her own human resource consulting firm. She currently is an external board advisor at Spencer Stuart, a leading global executive search and leadership advisory firm. She also serves on the board of 2U, Inc., an educational technology platform, and is board chair, emeritus for SHRM (Society for Human Resource Management), a 300,000-member global human resource organization.

“Benefitfocus’ industry-leading integrated benefits enrollment platform is a critical offering that delivers immense value to its customers,” said Rushing. “I’m excited to join the board at such a pivotal time and look forward to helping the Company deliver even more value to its customers and the broader benefits ecosystem.”

A native of Virginia, Rushing received a B.S. in Industrial Psychology from East Carolina University and an M.Ed. in Human Resources and Counseling from The George Washington University.

