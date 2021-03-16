AMD Brings Power of “Zen 3” to World’s Best Mobile Processors for Business(1) -- AMD Ryzen PRO 5000 Series Mobile Processors

– Business notebooks from HP and Lenovo powered by AMD Ryzen PRO 5000 Series Mobile Processors provide leadership performance and enterprise-class security solutions to meet the evolving demands of the modern workforce -



SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced the AMD Ryzen PRO 5000 Series Mobile Processors, bringing the uncompromising performance and efficiency of the “Zen 3” core architecture to premium business laptops. Paired with AMD PRO technologies that offer strengthened multi-layer enterprise-class security features and powerhouse productivity, the new AMD Ryzen PRO 5000 Series Mobile Processors are built to meet the demands of the modern workforce. With broad availability from HP and Lenovo expected starting in Q2, the number of AMD-powered enterprise notebooks is expected to triple by the end of 2021.