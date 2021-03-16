 

AMD Brings Power of “Zen 3” to World’s Best Mobile Processors for Business(1) -- AMD Ryzen PRO 5000 Series Mobile Processors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.03.2021   

– Business notebooks from HP and Lenovo powered by AMD Ryzen PRO 5000 Series Mobile Processors provide leadership performance and enterprise-class security solutions to meet the evolving demands of the modern workforce -

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced the AMD Ryzen PRO 5000 Series Mobile Processors, bringing the uncompromising performance and efficiency of the “Zen 3” core architecture to premium business laptops. Paired with AMD PRO technologies that offer strengthened multi-layer enterprise-class security features and powerhouse productivity, the new AMD Ryzen PRO 5000 Series Mobile Processors are built to meet the demands of the modern workforce. With broad availability from HP and Lenovo expected starting in Q2, the number of AMD-powered enterprise notebooks is expected to triple by the end of 2021.

“Navigating an increasingly distributed work environment requires more performance and security from our professional laptops. Businesses need to be confident they are investing in technology that will meet the needs of their employees, whether they are working remotely or from the office,” said Saeid Moshkelani, senior vice president and general manager, Client Business Unit, AMD. “The new AMD Ryzen PRO 5000 Series Mobile Processors significantly increase the capabilities of ultrathin enterprise notebooks and deliver best-in-class user experiences with leadership performance, exceptional battery life and robust security features for every work environment.”

AMD Ryzen PRO 5000 Series Mobile Processors

AMD Ryzen PRO 5000 Series Mobile Processors are built to provide a powerful computing experience with security features for today’s demanding business environments.

  • Leading performance for top-level productivity and collaboration
    • The AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U processor, with 8 cores and 16 threads, delivers leadership CPU performance, offering up to 57%2 more multi-threaded performance than the competition.
    • AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U processor is designed for the increased demand in productivity, offering up to 23%3 faster performance for home and office productivity than the competition.
  • Enhanced power efficiency
    • Built for all-day battery life and productivity, along with the optimized 7nm “Zen 3” core architecture, the AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U processor offers up to 17.54 hours of battery life.
  • Modern AMD PRO Technologies
    • AMD PRO security provides a multi-layered approach to security features by embedding defenses at every level, from silicon through operating system. AMD Memory Guard, exclusive to AMD Ryzen PRO processors and automatically enabled on Microsoft Secured-Core PCs, helps enable data and identity protection, while AMD Shadow Stack helps provide hardware enabled protection against malware attacks.
    • AMD PRO manageability enables a full manageability feature set for simplified deployment, imaging and management that is compatible with modern IT infrastructures. AMD Ryzen PRO processors offer full support for Microsoft Endpoint Manager to deliver a flexible and integrated cloud management solution.
    • AMD PRO business ready technologies bring enterprise-grade computing solutions designed for quality and reliability, in addition to platform longevity. AMD Ryzen PRO processors feature 18-months of planned software stability and 24-months of planned availability. ​
Wertpapier


