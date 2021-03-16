 

International Land Alliance Announces Grand Opening at Plaza Bajamar

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.03.2021, 14:00  |  20   |   |   

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL) (“ILA” or the “Company”), an international land investment and development firm, announced today that the Grand Opening for its Merlot model home, a single-family residence at the Company’s 80-unit Plaza Bajamar community, of which Phase I includes 22 Merlot villas, will occur on April 17, 2021.

“We are thrilled to open our Merlot model home for public viewing, which is a significant milestone in realizing our vision for the Plaza Bajamar community,” said Roberto Valdes, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of ILA. “As part of the first construction phase at Plaza Bajamar, the model home exteriors are complete, and the interiors will be finished in relatively short order. The Merlot villas will come with the installation of solar packages, as they are built with truly sustainable construction in mind. We look forward to welcoming visitors to the Grand Opening and offering a preview into luxury homeownership.”

The Plaza Bajamar community is located within the internationally renowned Bajamar Ocean Front Hotel and Golf Resort. The Bajamar Ocean Front Golf Resort is a master planned guarded and gated wine and golf community located 45 minutes south of the San Diego-Tijuana Border along the scenic toll road to Ensenada on the Pacific Ocean.

The 1,150 square-foot Merlot home features two bedrooms and two baths. The home includes two primary bedroom suites – one on the first floor and one upstairs, as well as fairway and ocean views from a rooftop terrace. Planned amenities include a pool, wellness and fitness center and office space.

Pricing for this floorplan starts at $189,000 with a variety of financing and payment options. Interested buyers and brokers are encouraged to visit: https://ila.company/plaza-at-bajamar/. To speak to a sales representative and make an appointment to tour the community, contact Analo Valdes at sales@ila.company or (858) 900-8056.

The Company further announced that a syndicate of Chinese and North American investors have committed $500 million for the development of the five star Bajamar Beverly project, a development located at the Bajamar Ocean Front Golf Resort. The Bajamar Beverly will be situated in close proximity to ILA’s Plaza Bajamar and Valle Divino developments. Ground is expected to be broken on this project within the third quarter of 2021.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

International Land Alliance Announces Grand Opening at Plaza Bajamar SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL) (“ILA” or the “Company”), an international land investment and development firm, announced today that the Grand Opening for its Merlot model …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Clean Power Capital Announces AGMS Results and Appointment of Raghu Kilambi as Chief Executive ...
Director Declaration
AMD EPYC 7003 Series CPUs Set New Standard as Highest Performance Server Processor
Anchiano Announces Shareholder Approval of the Merger with Chemomab and Prices $45.5M Private ...
Nokia announces plans to reset its cost base to invest in future capabilities
Western Resources Reports AGM Results
Taaleri publishes segments’ comparative financial results for 2020 in accordance with its revised ...
CytoDyn Appoints Christopher Recknor, M.D., as Chief Operating Officer
Roche Generalversammlung 2021
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.03.21
International Land Alliance Announces Site Preparation for Second Model Home at Plaza Bajamar
04.03.21
International Land Alliance Announces Start of Stage Two Construction at Valle Divino
02.03.21
International Land Alliance Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program
19.02.21
Updated: International Land Alliance Announces Sales and Marketing Collaboration with Baja 123 Real Estate
16.02.21
International Land Alliance Announces Sales and Marketing Collaboration with Baja 123 Real Estate