International Land Alliance Announces Grand Opening at Plaza Bajamar

“We are thrilled to open our Merlot model home for public viewing, which is a significant milestone in realizing our vision for the Plaza Bajamar community,” said Roberto Valdes, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of ILA. “As part of the first construction phase at Plaza Bajamar, the model home exteriors are complete, and the interiors will be finished in relatively short order. The Merlot villas will come with the installation of solar packages, as they are built with truly sustainable construction in mind. We look forward to welcoming visitors to the Grand Opening and offering a preview into luxury homeownership.”

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL) (“ILA” or the “Company”), an international land investment and development firm, announced today that the Grand Opening for its Merlot model home, a single-family residence at the Company’s 80-unit Plaza Bajamar community, of which Phase I includes 22 Merlot villas, will occur on April 17, 2021.

The Plaza Bajamar community is located within the internationally renowned Bajamar Ocean Front Hotel and Golf Resort. The Bajamar Ocean Front Golf Resort is a master planned guarded and gated wine and golf community located 45 minutes south of the San Diego-Tijuana Border along the scenic toll road to Ensenada on the Pacific Ocean.

The 1,150 square-foot Merlot home features two bedrooms and two baths. The home includes two primary bedroom suites – one on the first floor and one upstairs, as well as fairway and ocean views from a rooftop terrace. Planned amenities include a pool, wellness and fitness center and office space.

Pricing for this floorplan starts at $189,000 with a variety of financing and payment options. Interested buyers and brokers are encouraged to visit: https://ila.company/plaza-at-bajamar/. To speak to a sales representative and make an appointment to tour the community, contact Analo Valdes at sales@ila.company or (858) 900-8056.

The Company further announced that a syndicate of Chinese and North American investors have committed $500 million for the development of the five star Bajamar Beverly project, a development located at the Bajamar Ocean Front Golf Resort. The Bajamar Beverly will be situated in close proximity to ILA’s Plaza Bajamar and Valle Divino developments. Ground is expected to be broken on this project within the third quarter of 2021.