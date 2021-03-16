MannKind Announces Closing of Initial Purchasers’ Option to Purchase Additional Convertible Senior Notes

Before December 1, 2025, holders will have the right to convert their notes only upon the occurrence of certain events. From and after December 1, 2025, until the close of business on the business day immediately preceding the maturity date, holders will have the right to convert all or any portion of their notes at their election. Upon conversion, MannKind will pay or deliver, as the case may be, cash, shares of MannKind’s common stock or a combination of cash and shares of MannKind’s common stock, at its election. The initial conversion rate is 191.8281 shares of common stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes, which represents an initial conversion price of approximately $5.21 per share of common stock. The initial conversion price represents a premium of approximately 30% over the last reported sale of $4.01 per share of MannKind’s common stock on March 1, 2021. The conversion rate and conversion price will be subject to adjustment upon the occurrence of certain events.



MannKind may not redeem the notes prior to March 6, 2024. MannKind may redeem for cash all or any portion of the notes (subject to certain limitations), at its option, on or after March 6, 2024 and prior to the 36th scheduled trading day immediately preceding the maturity date, if the last reported sale price of MannKind’s common stock has been at least 130% of the conversion price then in effect for at least 20 trading days (whether or not consecutive) during any 30 consecutive trading day period (including the last trading day of such period) ending on, and including, the trading day immediately preceding the date on which MannKind provides notice of redemption at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the notes to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date.

