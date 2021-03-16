Community Cares Partners and Usio Deliver Much Needed Aid to almost 6,000 Oklahomans

SAN ANTONIO, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), an integrated electronic payment solutions provider, announced today that Community Cares Partners in Oklahoma (“CCP”) has chosen Usio’s Prepaid Debit Card as its payment solution to disburse its CARES Act and related funds to almost 6,000 Oklahoma residents. Community Cares Partners is funded in part by Mastercard’s Accelerator for America program.

Louis Hoch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Usio, said, “We are pleased that Community Cares Partners chose Usio’s Prepaid Debit Card, Akimbo, to disburse funds to those facing housing crisis, eviction or other financial adversities as a result of lost wages or hardships brought about as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. CCP is another example of how community organizations have recognized that our prepaid solutions provide the flexibility they need to overcome the challenge of disbursing and monitoring their funds. Usio has become a leader in this field, with over 100 similar organizations across the United States integrating our card issuing technology into their programs. We appreciate CCP’s confidence in our ability to serve as their electronic payments partner.”

Ginny Bass Carl, Executive Director at CCP commented, "Usio’s prepaid debit cards offered significant advantages compared to other means to disburse funds. Our clients found them very easy to use. For CCP, due to time constraints and logistics, we realized that utilizing the debit card would enable us to disburse funds more quickly and efficiently. To date, we have delivered funds to almost 6,000 Oklahoma residents. We are extremely grateful to Usio and our other partners for supporting a program that benefits thousands of local residents.”

Several heartwarming stories have come to light because of the efforts of CCP. Most notably, the story of a young mother who had been evicted from her home and had no furniture was able to buy beds for her twin boys. Additionally, a woman sold her vehicle to help pay bills was able to go to job interviews because the funds provided on the Prepaid card were used for Uber rides. These are just two examples of how these funds were able to help those in need.