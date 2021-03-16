CarGurus Announces Fifth Annual Top Rated Dealer Awards in Canada

“Our Top Rated Dealer Awards in Canada distinguish those dealerships that, similar to CarGurus, embrace trust and transparency in car shopping, and we are elated to announce this year’s winners,” said Sam Zales, President and COO at CarGurus. “We are honored to consider all of this year's winners as partners in automotive retail, and especially those dealerships that achieved Gold Award status by consistently providing outstanding customer service and earning this accolade for five consecutive years.”

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG) today announced its fifth annual list of CarGurus Top Rated Dealers in Canada. The awards are presented to car dealerships that received the highest average ratings from shoppers who submitted dealership reviews on the CarGurus platform. The CarGurus Top Rated Dealer Awards were given to those dealerships that had at least a 4.5-star average rating and at least four verified customer reviews in the last year.

CarGurus’ Top Rated Dealer Awards have not only become the hallmark of a customer-friendly car dealership, but they also give dealerships the opportunity to promote unbiased validation of their excellent customer service. Additionally, the Top Rated Dealer Award stamp of approval gives car shoppers an extra layer of confidence that helps them feel assured during the car shopping process.

“CarGurus' Top Rated Dealer award is core to our business because it highlights our main focus of providing the absolute best service to our clients,” said Kurtis Anderson, Internet Director for Knight Automotive. “This recognition has allowed our dealership to showcase that our people are our biggest asset and has certainly set us apart from our competition.”

Coinciding with the awards, CarGurus also published the 3rd edition of its e-book, “The Car Dealer’s Guide to Mastering Online Reputation Management.” This updated content provides automotive retail professionals with guidance and best practices to help with automotive reviews, including requesting them from shoppers, how to best monitor reviews, and strategies on how to integrate them into marketing and advertising.



The latest version of the guide can be downloaded here and any questions about either the book or the awards can be sent to toprateddealer (at) CarGurus dot com.

