 

Optimi Health Receives Health Canada NPN Product Licenses in Preparation for Q2 Sales Launch

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.03.2021, 14:00  |  24   |   |   

--Company Introduces Celebrity Wellness Expert Harley Pasternak as Advisor

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (“Optimi” or the “Company”), developers of a vertically integrated functional mushroom brand focused on the health and wellness sector, is pleased to announce it has received product licensing paving the way for the commencement of nutraceutical marketing and sales in Q2, 2021.

Optimi Health is developing an innovative pipeline of functional, medicinal, and nutraceutical mushroom brands encompassing natural health products to proposed, future psychedelic formulations. In preparation for the public sales launch of its nutraceutical brand lineup, the Company applied for and has now received NPN licenses for six products. These include five singular mushroom strain capsules (Reishi, Chaga, Turkey Tail, Lions Mane and Cordyceps) and one proprietary Optimi formulated mixed blend capsule. To sell natural health products in Canada, companies must obtain a product license called a Natural Product Number (NPN) as assessed by the Natural and Non-Prescription Health Product Directorate (NNHPD) of Health Canada. Once determined that the product is safe, effective, and of high quality, an eight-digit NPN number is granted and must be shown on brand packaging.

The Optimi production process aims to cultivate and extract dried mushrooms from its own facilities. Construction of the facilities in Princeton, B.C. is nearing an anticipated completion date of Q2, 2021. The Optimi facilities will focus upcoming production efforts on high demand varieties such as Lion’s Mane, Reishi, Turkey Tail and Cordyceps. The Facilities will contain high volume grow rooms with leading technology, climate-controlled rooms, integrated environmental controls, and supervision by established growers. The Facilities will incorporate research efforts for both nutraceutical products and future licensed efforts into psychedelic-grade mushroom-based formulations alongside vertically integrated onsite processing and extraction technologies to capture maximum margins and scalability.

The Company is now preparing products for shipping and distribution directly to consumers, as well as to health food brands, Amazon, and various distributors. Optimi intends to distribute its finished products in Canada via a consumer-oriented website scheduled to launch in Q2, 2021. The Optimi business development team have been approaching health food brands, potential distribution partners, and various retailers to build awareness and develop relationships. With the global functional mushroom market expected to grow to US$34 billion by 2025 (ASD Reports, Jan. 2020), the Company looks forward to commencing revenue generation by the end of Q2 of 2021.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Optimi Health Receives Health Canada NPN Product Licenses in Preparation for Q2 Sales Launch -Company Introduces Celebrity Wellness Expert Harley Pasternak as Advisor VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (“Optimi” or the “Company”), developers of a vertically integrated …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Clean Power Capital Announces AGMS Results and Appointment of Raghu Kilambi as Chief Executive ...
Director Declaration
AMD EPYC 7003 Series CPUs Set New Standard as Highest Performance Server Processor
Anchiano Announces Shareholder Approval of the Merger with Chemomab and Prices $45.5M Private ...
Nokia announces plans to reset its cost base to invest in future capabilities
Western Resources Reports AGM Results
Taaleri publishes segments’ comparative financial results for 2020 in accordance with its revised ...
CytoDyn Appoints Christopher Recknor, M.D., as Chief Operating Officer
Roche Generalversammlung 2021
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.03.21
Optimi Health Accelerates Psilocybin Clinical Trial Program with IMPACT