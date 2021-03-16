Optimi Health Receives Health Canada NPN Product Licenses in Preparation for Q2 Sales Launch

--Company Introduces Celebrity Wellness Expert Harley Pasternak as Advisor



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (“Optimi” or the “Company”), developers of a vertically integrated functional mushroom brand focused on the health and wellness sector, is pleased to announce it has received product licensing paving the way for the commencement of nutraceutical marketing and sales in Q2, 2021.

Optimi Health is developing an innovative pipeline of functional, medicinal, and nutraceutical mushroom brands encompassing natural health products to proposed, future psychedelic formulations. In preparation for the public sales launch of its nutraceutical brand lineup, the Company applied for and has now received NPN licenses for six products. These include five singular mushroom strain capsules (Reishi, Chaga, Turkey Tail, Lions Mane and Cordyceps) and one proprietary Optimi formulated mixed blend capsule. To sell natural health products in Canada, companies must obtain a product license called a Natural Product Number (NPN) as assessed by the Natural and Non-Prescription Health Product Directorate (NNHPD) of Health Canada. Once determined that the product is safe, effective, and of high quality, an eight-digit NPN number is granted and must be shown on brand packaging.