Optimi Health Receives Health Canada NPN Product Licenses in Preparation for Q2 Sales Launch
--Company Introduces Celebrity Wellness Expert Harley Pasternak as Advisor
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (“Optimi” or the “Company”), developers of a vertically integrated functional mushroom brand focused on the health and wellness sector, is pleased to announce it has received product licensing paving the way for the commencement of nutraceutical marketing and sales in Q2, 2021.
Optimi Health is developing an innovative pipeline of functional, medicinal, and nutraceutical mushroom brands encompassing natural health products to proposed, future psychedelic formulations. In preparation for the public sales launch of its nutraceutical brand lineup, the Company applied for and has now received NPN licenses for six products. These include five singular mushroom strain capsules (Reishi, Chaga, Turkey Tail, Lions Mane and Cordyceps) and one proprietary Optimi formulated mixed blend capsule. To sell natural health products in Canada, companies must obtain a product license called a Natural Product Number (NPN) as assessed by the Natural and Non-Prescription Health Product Directorate (NNHPD) of Health Canada. Once determined that the product is safe, effective, and of high quality, an eight-digit NPN number is granted and must be shown on brand packaging.
The Optimi production process aims to cultivate and extract dried mushrooms from its own facilities. Construction of the facilities in Princeton, B.C. is nearing an anticipated completion date of Q2, 2021. The Optimi facilities will focus upcoming production efforts on high demand varieties such as Lion’s Mane, Reishi, Turkey Tail and Cordyceps. The Facilities will contain high volume grow rooms with leading technology, climate-controlled rooms, integrated environmental controls, and supervision by established growers. The Facilities will incorporate research efforts for both nutraceutical products and future licensed efforts into psychedelic-grade mushroom-based formulations alongside vertically integrated onsite processing and extraction technologies to capture maximum margins and scalability.
The Company is now preparing products for shipping and distribution directly to consumers, as well as to health food brands, Amazon, and various distributors. Optimi intends to distribute its finished products in Canada via a consumer-oriented website scheduled to launch in Q2, 2021. The Optimi business development team have been approaching health food brands, potential distribution partners, and various retailers to build awareness and develop relationships. With the global functional mushroom market expected to grow to US$34 billion by 2025 (ASD Reports, Jan. 2020), the Company looks forward to commencing revenue generation by the end of Q2 of 2021.
