 

Small Size, Big Attitude – CORSAIR Launches K65 RGB MINI 60% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

First 60% CORSAIR keyboard joined by five new colors of PBT DOUBLE-SHOT keycaps for deep personalization

FREMONT, Calif., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) (“CORSAIR”), a world leader in high-performance gear for gamers and enthusiast components, today announced the launch of its first-ever 60% mechanical gaming keyboard, the CORSAIR K65 RGB MINI, alongside a full range of CORSAIR PBT DOUBLE-SHOT PRO Keycap Mod Kits to unlock a huge new range of keyboard personalization.

Packing massive features into its impressively small size, the K65 RGB MINI boasts 100% CHERRY MX mechanical keyswitches, dynamic per-key RGB backlighting, CORSAIR AXON Hyper-Processing Technology with 8,000Hz polling, and a detachable USB Type-C cable. Launching alongside the K65 RGB MINI, the new CORSAIR PBT DOUBLE-SHOT PRO Keycap Mod Kits offer five additional colors with which to customize your K65 RGB MINI or compatible keyboard* and make it your own. Together, K65 RGB MINI and the new PBT DOUBLE-SHOT PRO Keycaps offer a powerful, personal, and portable CORSAIR keyboard experience in the smallest form-factor yet.

While compact and portable with a 60% design, the K65 RGB MINI offers much of the functionality of a larger keyboard thanks to dozens of onboard function shortcuts – from lighting and profile selection, to on-the-fly macro recording, to media controls. Available in a variety of CHERRY MX mechanical keyswitch options*, the K65 RGB MINI is topped by a set of durable black PBT double-shot keycaps out of the box, as well as an optional CORSAIR logo key and radiant spacebar that lets your RGB lighting shine through at its brightest.

For players who want to personalize their keyboard even further, the K65 RGB MINI utilizes a standard bottom row layout that can easily be swapped out for custom keycap sets, perfect for the CORSAIR PBT DOUBLE-SHOT PRO Keycap Mod Kits also launching today. The new Keycap mod kits are available in six striking color options including Onyx Black, Arctic White, Elgato Blue, ORIGIN Red, Rogue Pink, and Mint Green. Each kit features a full set of durable PBT keycaps with 1.5mm-thick double-shot walls and a textured surface, with optional included O-ring dampeners for a quieter typing experience. With striking colors, vibrant lighting shine-through, and double-shot legends that never fade, the new CORSAIR PBT DOUBLE-SHOT PRO Keycap Mod Kits are the ideal way to bring personalization to your desktop.

Zeit
04.03.21
Elgato Launches Light Strip and Wave Panels to Enhance Your Home Studio
01.03.21
Corsair Gaming to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
25.02.21
Lightweight Design, Heavyweight Performance – CORSAIR Launches KATAR PRO XT Gaming Mouse and MM700 RGB Extended Mouse Pad
16.02.21
Great Content by Design – CORSAIR Acquires Visuals by Impulse

Zeit
21.02.21
