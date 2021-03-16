Small Size, Big Attitude – CORSAIR Launches K65 RGB MINI 60% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

First 60% CORSAIR keyboard joined by five new colors of PBT DOUBLE-SHOT keycaps for deep personalization

CORSAIR K65 RGB MINI, alongside a full range of CORSAIR PBT DOUBLE-SHOT PRO Keycap Mod Kits to unlock a huge new range of keyboard personalization.



Packing massive features into its impressively small size, the K65 RGB MINI boasts 100% CHERRY MX mechanical keyswitches, dynamic per-key RGB backlighting, CORSAIR AXON Hyper-Processing Technology with 8,000Hz polling, and a detachable USB Type-C cable. Launching alongside the K65 RGB MINI, the new CORSAIR PBT DOUBLE-SHOT PRO Keycap Mod Kits offer five additional colors with which to customize your K65 RGB MINI or compatible keyboard* and make it your own. Together, K65 RGB MINI and the new PBT DOUBLE-SHOT PRO Keycaps offer a powerful, personal, and portable CORSAIR keyboard experience in the smallest form-factor yet.