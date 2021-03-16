Bioceres Crop Solutions Acquires Stake in Moolec Science and Enters Fast Growing Alternative Food Market

Moolec is developing products based on multiple crops to obtain functionalized alternative protein concentrates and isolates. Through genetic engineering, the company aims to produce animal-free solutions at a much lower cost than that offered by existing technologies, by using the scalability of plant-based production systems to leverage the functionality attained through cellular agriculture.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (“Bioceres”) (NYSE American: BIOX) , a fully-integrated global provider of crop productivity solutions designed to enable the transition of agriculture towards carbon neutrality, has entered into definitive agreements for the acquisition of a 6% ownership interest in Moolec Science Ltd. (“Moolec”), a Molecular Farming company pursuing a hybrid concept between plant and cell-based technologies for the production of animal-free food solutions.

Moolec has developed and fully de-regulated the world’s first bovine protein derived from modified safflower grain, a patented technology branded under the SPC name. Through a joint venture subsidiary, Moolec operates a dedicated industrial facility for the production of protein concentrates and oils. Using “plants as bioreactors,” Moolec has set its sights on developing other animal proteins and improved oils from crops such as soybeans, peas, wheat, and oat, which can then be formulated into sustainable hybrid meat, dairy, and egg replacements.

According to a recent report, worldwide alternative proteins market valuation reached USD $14.95 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow considerably over 2020-2025. Rising demand for plant-based food products is driving the industry growth due to increasing health, environmental -mainly GHG emissions- and animal welfare consciousness among consumers.

Mr. Federico Trucco, Chief Executive Officer of Bioceres, said: “We are excited to partner with Moolec, a company that we have known since inception and one with which we share a common origin. This transaction allows Bioceres to gain exposure to a fast-growing industry that is aligned with our purpose of helping food systems transition to carbon neutrality. GLA assets are non-core to our business focus at Bioceres and this transaction will unlock greater potential value from this asset in the hands of a company specifically dedicated to the alternative food space like Moolec,” concluded Trucco.