Oscar-Nominated Writer of Pixar’s “Toy Story” to Write and Co-Executive Produce Genius Brands International’s “Shaq’s Garage”

Currently in pre-production, Shaq’s Garage will premiere on Kartoon Channel! in the U.S. in fall 2021, featuring 26 x 30’ animated episodes and starring O’Neal along with a fleet of some of the most amazing vehicles in the world. Cohen serves as head writer and executive producer for the series, with multi-Emmy Award-winning Michael Maliani (Where on Earth Is Carmen Sandiego?, The New Adventures of Madeline, Sherlock Holmes in the 22nd Century, Our Friend, Martin) directing and producing. The series will be executive produced by O’Neal, Cohen, Genius Brands, PRP, and ABG Entertainment.

Andy Heyward, Chairman & CEO of Genius Brands, stated: “At Genius Brands, we continue to believe that the only way to create mega hits, and ultimately build enduring mega businesses, is by hiring the most talented writers and producers that Hollywood has to offer. In Joel Cohen, the Academy Award-nominated co-writer of Pixar’s Toy Story, we knew we had found our talent. All of the great vehicles that were in Shaquille O’ Neal’s imagination, suddenly came to life as Joel told us who each one was, and precisely why we would care about them. Toy Story has become not only one of the single most successful movie franchises in history, but also a multi-billion dollar toy and licensing business. These phenomenon can only come forth from the absolute best that Hollywood has to offer, who can create characters that kids of all ages can relate to and become engaged with. When we pair the heart and humor from Joel, along with the directing brilliance of Mike Maliani, we are confident that Shaq’s Garage is going to become a major hit as well as a major entertainment franchise!”