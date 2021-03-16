World Leading Depression Researcher Dr. Maurizio Fava Joins PharmaTher as Scientific and Clinical Advisor

Dr. Fava is Psychiatrist-in-Chief of the Massachusetts General Hospital (“MGH”), director, Division of Clinical Research of the MGH Research Institute, executive director of the Clinical Trials Network and Institute, (MGH), associate dean for clinical and translational research and the Slater Family Professor of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School.

TORONTO, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newscope Capital Corporation (the “Company” or “Newscope”) (CSE: PHRM) (OTCQB: PHRRF), who through its wholly-owned subsidiary, PharmaTher Inc. (“PharmaTher”), is a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of psychedelic pharmaceuticals, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Maurizio Fava, MD, as a scientific and clinical advisor for PharmaTher’s clinical research initiatives with KETABET”, a patented combination formulation of FDA-approved ketamine and betaine, as a potential next-generation treatment for major depressive disorder.

KETABET is being developed as a novel treatment option for the more than 300 million people who suffer from major depressive disorder and 100 million people who are resistant to available treatments worldwide. KETABET has shown in a research study to enhance the antidepressant effect while having the potential to significantly reduce the known negative side effects of ketamine.1 Side effects such as hallucinations, confusion, memory loss and abuse liability compromise the compliance and potential therapeutic value of ketamine.

“We are very pleased to have Dr. Fava join us as a scientific and clinical advisor and we look forward to his contributions as we advance the clinical development of KETABET in the treatment of major depressive disorder,” said Fabio Chianelli, CEO of PharmaTher. “Dr. Fava is a world leader in the field of depression and he brings invaluable guidance and extensive clinical trial experience having served as Principal Investigator on various clinical trials involving ketamine to treat depression.”

Dr. Fava commented: “There is a significant unmet medical need for new therapeutics for depression and ketamine, with its limitations, is an attractive treatment option. I am particularly interested in PharmaTher’s approach and, should KETABET demonstrate its therapeutic potential in a placebo-controlled clinical study, it may be a promising new approach to the treatment of resistant depression. I look forward to working with PharmaTher in their pursuit to evaluate KETABET in advanced clinical studies.”