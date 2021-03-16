 

World Leading Depression Researcher Dr. Maurizio Fava Joins PharmaTher as Scientific and Clinical Advisor

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.03.2021, 14:15  |  48   |   |   

Dr. Fava to advise on the clinical development of KETABET for Major Depressive Disorder

TORONTO, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newscope Capital Corporation (the “Company” or “Newscope”) (CSE: PHRM) (OTCQB: PHRRF), who through its wholly-owned subsidiary, PharmaTher Inc. (“PharmaTher”), is a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of psychedelic pharmaceuticals, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Maurizio Fava, MD, as a scientific and clinical advisor for PharmaTher’s clinical research initiatives with KETABET”, a patented combination formulation of FDA-approved ketamine and betaine, as a potential next-generation treatment for major depressive disorder.

Dr. Fava is Psychiatrist-in-Chief of the Massachusetts General Hospital (“MGH”), director, Division of Clinical Research of the MGH Research Institute, executive director of the Clinical Trials Network and Institute, (MGH), associate dean for clinical and translational research and the Slater Family Professor of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School.

KETABET is being developed as a novel treatment option for the more than 300 million people who suffer from major depressive disorder and 100 million people who are resistant to available treatments worldwide.   KETABET has shown in a research study to enhance the antidepressant effect while having the potential to significantly reduce the known negative side effects of ketamine.1 Side effects such as hallucinations, confusion, memory loss and abuse liability compromise the compliance and potential therapeutic value of ketamine.

“We are very pleased to have Dr. Fava join us as a scientific and clinical advisor and we look forward to his contributions as we advance the clinical development of KETABET in the treatment of major depressive disorder,” said Fabio Chianelli, CEO of PharmaTher. “Dr. Fava is a world leader in the field of depression and he brings invaluable guidance and extensive clinical trial experience having served as Principal Investigator on various clinical trials involving ketamine to treat depression.”

Dr. Fava commented: “There is a significant unmet medical need for new therapeutics for depression and ketamine, with its limitations, is an attractive treatment option.  I am particularly interested in PharmaTher’s approach and, should KETABET demonstrate its therapeutic potential in a placebo-controlled clinical study, it may be a promising new approach to the treatment of resistant depression. I look forward to working with PharmaTher in their pursuit to evaluate KETABET in advanced clinical studies.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

World Leading Depression Researcher Dr. Maurizio Fava Joins PharmaTher as Scientific and Clinical Advisor Dr. Fava to advise on the clinical development of KETABET for Major Depressive DisorderTORONTO, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Newscope Capital Corporation (the “Company” or “Newscope”) (CSE: PHRM) (OTCQB: PHRRF), who through its wholly-owned …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Clean Power Capital Announces AGMS Results and Appointment of Raghu Kilambi as Chief Executive ...
Director Declaration
AMD EPYC 7003 Series CPUs Set New Standard as Highest Performance Server Processor
Anchiano Announces Shareholder Approval of the Merger with Chemomab and Prices $45.5M Private ...
Nokia announces plans to reset its cost base to invest in future capabilities
Western Resources Reports AGM Results
Taaleri publishes segments’ comparative financial results for 2020 in accordance with its revised ...
CytoDyn Appoints Christopher Recknor, M.D., as Chief Operating Officer
Roche Generalversammlung 2021
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.03.21
PharmaTher Expands to Neuromuscular Diseases with Exclusive License Agreement for Ketamine in the Treatment of Lou Gehrig’s Disease
01.03.21
Newscope Announces DTC Eligibility of Its Common Shares in the United States
23.02.21
PharmaTher Announces Research Collaboration with Terasaki Institute for Novel Microneedle Delivery of Psychedelic Pharmaceuticals
17.02.21
PharmaTher Announces Sale of Psilocybin Program