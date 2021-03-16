 

Surna Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership with Anden

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.03.2021, 14:15  |  28   |   |   

Partnership provides immediate opportunities for high quality dehumidification to CEA customers

Boulder, Colorado, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surna Inc. (OTCQB: SRNA) and Anden, two leaders in controlled environment agriculture environments (CEA), today announced a new partnership designed to grow and enhance both companies’ abilities to deliver world-class dehumidification to the industry.

Surna is a pioneer in the industry with a deep understanding of every aspect of cultivation facility design, not just the HVACD and systems in which they specialize, allowing them to lend support from pre-design budgeting through facility commissioning and at every step in between. Anden is a leader in the industry, leveraging the power of innovative, purpose-built dehumidification equipment.

“We are excited to partner with Anden,” said Tony McDonald, Surna’s Chairman and CEO. “It’s clear that customers in the CEA space are looking for high performance, affordable dehumidification for their facilities to thrive. With Anden, we’re providing our customers with the reliability and quality they require for their dehumidification needs no matter the size of the facility.”

“We are looking forward to partnering with Surna,” said Sean McCarthy, Anden’s General Manager. “Surna is a leader in the industry and their unique and flexible approach to designing cultivation spaces is impressive. Their mission in creating effective and efficient grow rooms aligns with our goal of manufacturing efficient equipment Built for Grow. The Anden team is so excited to start working with Surna and we look forward to our future partnership and upcoming opportunities.”

About Surna Inc.

Surna Inc. (www.surna.com) designs, engineers and sells cultivation technologies for controlled environment agriculture including: (i) liquid-based process cooling systems and other climate control systems, (ii) air handling equipment and systems, (iii) a full-service engineering package for designing and engineering commercial scale thermodynamic systems, and (iv) automation and control devices, systems and technologies used for environmental, lighting and climate control. Our customers include commercial growers in the U.S. and Canada as well as other international locations, including those growers building new facilities and those expanding or retrofitting existing facilities. Currently, our revenue stream is derived primarily from supplying our products, services and technologies to commercial indoor and hybrid sealed greenhouse facilities ranging from several thousand to more than 100,000 square feet.

Headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, we leverage our experience in this space to bring value-added climate control solutions to our customers that help improve their overall crop quality and yield, optimize energy and water efficiency, and satisfy the evolving state and local codes, permitting and regulatory requirements.

Learn more at Surna Controlled Climate Systems.

About Anden

Anden is designed and built for professional cultivation with components proven to perform in the extreme conditions of a grow room environment. With a complete lineup of grow-optimized dehumidifiers at capacities up to 710 pints per day, humidifiers, and precision controls, Anden has the environmental control solution for any size facility to achieve desired humidity balance and maximum growth potential. From design and delivery to installation, setup, and service, the Anden team is committed to the cultivator and here to help every step of the way.

Learn more at www.anden.com.

Surna Marketing Anden Marketing
   
Jamie English Dave Carlson
Vice President of Marketing Director of Marketing
jamie.english@surna.com dave.carlson@anden.com
(303) 993-5271 (608) 310-6324



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Surna Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership with Anden Partnership provides immediate opportunities for high quality dehumidification to CEA customers Boulder, Colorado, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Surna Inc. (OTCQB: SRNA) and Anden, two leaders in controlled environment agriculture …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Clean Power Capital Announces AGMS Results and Appointment of Raghu Kilambi as Chief Executive ...
Director Declaration
AMD EPYC 7003 Series CPUs Set New Standard as Highest Performance Server Processor
Anchiano Announces Shareholder Approval of the Merger with Chemomab and Prices $45.5M Private ...
Nokia announces plans to reset its cost base to invest in future capabilities
Western Resources Reports AGM Results
Taaleri publishes segments’ comparative financial results for 2020 in accordance with its revised ...
CytoDyn Appoints Christopher Recknor, M.D., as Chief Operating Officer
Roche Generalversammlung 2021
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin