 

Hepatitis Therapeutics Market Public Concerns of Morbidity and Mortality and Burden on Healthcare Systems of Hepatitis steers Growth, Market projected to expand at 2.3% CAGR from 2018 - 2026, TMR

- World Health Organization estimations for preventable hepatitis deemed to be beneficial

- Rising penetration of global players to make Asia Pacific prominent region in the near future

ALBANY, N.Y., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Most commonly caused by a group of viruses known as the hepatitis viruses, hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver that can cause a number of health problems and can even lead to death. There are five main strains of the hepatitis virus, namely type A, B, C, D, and E. While all strains of hepatitis viruses causes liver disease, each type of virus strain is related to different severity of the illness. In particular, type B and type C are related to chronic diseases of the liver, cancer and viral hepatitis-related fatalities. According to statistics published by the World Health Organization, hepatitis B and/or C is prevalent in approximately 325 million people worldwide, and for most testing and treatment is beyond reach.

The prevalence of hepatitis in such large numbers across the world calls for well-grounded line of treatment for treatment of the disease to give birth to the hepatitis therapeutics market. While hepatitis can go unnoticed for years, especially for chronic hepatitis, blood examination of individuals at high risk of the disease can help with early detection.

Some types of hepatitis is preventable too. According to a WHO study, by 2030, an estimated 4.5 million premature fatalities can be prevented in low-and middle-income countries through vaccination, diagnostic tests, medication, and education campaigns. This opens vistas for the hepatitis therapeutics market to attain such goals.

Key Findings of Hepatitis Therapeutics Market Research Report

Hepatitis C Disease Segment holds Higher Revenue Share high among other Key Types of the Disease

The hepatitis C disease type in the hepatitis therapeutics market is projected to account for leading share among other key types of the disease. This is mainly related to the high prevalence of hepatitis C in both developed and developing regions. According to statistics of the World Health Organization, in 2017, an estimated 71 million people were living with chronic hepatitis C.

