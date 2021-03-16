University of Dubuque Partners with Kaplan to Strengthen Students’ Work Readiness and Employability in the Financial Sector

The College for Financial Planning became a part of Kaplan in 2018. The College introduced the Certified Financial Planner certification shortly after its founding in 1972, which is now the nation’s most recognized and respected financial planning credential. With more than 77,000 graduates of the College’s program for CFP certification, University of Dubuque students will benefit from unparalleled experience in financial education.

The University of Dubuque, a private, Christian university with a foundation in the liberal arts, has partnered with the College for Financial Planning—a Kaplan Company, part of global educational company Kaplan, Inc., to offer students a series of programs in financial education. Designed to enhance the job readiness and marketability of aspiring professionals by pairing traditional degree programs with the College’s educational programs, the courses enable students to earn industry-recognized credentials that are highly valued by employers.

The courses will be offered through UD’s Master in Management – Holistic Wealth Management (MMWM) program as part of the 30-credit hour degree requirements. Students also have the option of enrolling in the seven-course CFP certification education program (non-degree seeking).

According to a 2019 Quest Research Group survey, more than 70 percent of respondents agreed that an in-demand industry credential combined with a traditional degree would help college students have a more well-rounded education and overall skill set. UD is one of a growing number of institutions of higher learning that are making a major investment in alternative credentialing programs.

“University of Dubuque’s mission calls us to excellence in academic inquiry and professional preparation. This partnership with Kaplan will help us fulfill that mission. We are pleased to partner with the premier provider of financial planning education in offering our students access to the credentials that will prepare them to serve the world through financial planning,” said Mark Ward, PhD, vice president for academic affairs and dean of the faculty at the University of Dubuque.

“The notion of pairing an undergraduate degree and traditional employment experience with an industry-recognized credential is attractive to students and employers. To be in the workforce with both a strong educational background and specific skills will give professionals an edge in a competitive market. The University of Dubuque is taking a significant leadership role in this movement,” said Eric Kuennen, executive director of work readiness solutions, University Partners, Kaplan. “As a faith-based community, the University of Dubuque is well-known for educating students and pursuing excellence in scholarship through professional academic formation with a strong liberal arts core. Coupled with Kaplan’s programs, students will be even better equipped to close the skills gap and thrive in the world of work.”