Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Closes C$35.1 Million Bought Deal Financing

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.T/SGSVF.OTCQX), (“Sabina” or the “Company”) reports today that it has closed a bought deal financing with a syndicate of underwriters co-led by BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. and RBC Dominion Securities Inc. (the “Co-Lead Underwriters”) and including Sprott Capital Partners LP (“Sprott” and together with the Co-Lead Underwriters, the “Underwriters”), under which the Underwriters have bought 18,000,000 common shares of the Company (the “Common Shares”) at a price of C$1.95 per Common Share for gross proceeds of approximately C$35.1 million (the “Offering”).

Additionally, pursuant to the Shareholder Agreement between the Company and Zhaojin International Mining Co., Ltd., Zhaojin elected to maintain its 9.9% holdings in Sabina wherein it will purchase, by private placement, 2,117,640 Common Shares of the Company at C$1.95 per Common Share for gross proceeds of approximately $4.1 million. The Zhaojin private placement is expected to close on or about March 22, 2021.