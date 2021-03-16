 

Edge Data Solutions, Inc. Introduces the Crypt Keeper and Arctic Tank, Next Generation Immersion Cooling Technology Utilizing the World’s Most Popular GPUs

Custom Enterprise Design and Optimization to Achieve up to 50% more Performance and Extend Equipment Life Cycle

ATLANTA, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edge Data Solutions, Inc. (OTC:EDGS) (“EDSI” or the “Company”) a leading edge data center and cloud infrastructure provider announces the introduction of its newest product line designed specifically for enterprise crypto mining operations; the Crypt KeeperTM miner and ArcticTM Tank immersion data center in a box. EDSI focuses on offering next generation immersion cooling solutions with up to 90% energy savings, while increasing compute power and density. EDSI’s Arctic tank is one of the world’s most environmentally friendly data center solutions on the market.

As the price of crypto currency continues to fluctuate it has become increasingly difficult to find high performance and efficient miners. That is why EDSI is introducing its Arctic Tank and Crypt Keeper total mining solution. The Crypt Keeper Immersion miner is optimized to mine cryptocurrencies more efficiently and produces a return on investment faster. EDSI’s Artic Tank and Crypt Keeper is available for purchase and pre-order today here at https://edgedatasolutions.io/crypt-keeper-and-arctic-tanks/

EDSI’s Crypt Keeper rack mountable miners when paired with immersion cooled configurations can produce up to 50% higher hash rates and performance, while extending equipment life up to 30% longer. This is one of the first truly enterprise level crypto mining solutions in the market designed for immersion and combined with the Artic Tank, is one of the most flexible, energy efficient and powerful solutions in the market.

The Crypt Keeper Immersion miners are designed to offer maximum density with up to eight 3070 or 3080 GPUs in a single 2U server size available for order today. EDSI is currently accepting pre-orders on its Crypt Keeper Immersion servers with the just announced CMP 30HX. 40HX, 50HX and 90HX configurations we are offering a waitlist to be notified once these become available.

“We are excited to fill a gap in the market with an enterprise level product at a retail price point. I am proud of our EDSI team. They have delivered a truly extraordinary product for the global marketplace,” explains CEO Delray Wannemacher. “EDSI’s Crypt Keeper Immersion miners and Arctic Tank will without a doubt change the way that we look at crypto mining and how to help reduce its carbon footprint. The current boom in cryptocurrency confirms our timing to invest in this space is right. This is the first of several solutions EDSI plans to release this year.”

