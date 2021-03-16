HONKARAKENNE OYJ - MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS – SAARELAINEN, MARKO
HONKARAKENNE OYJ Stock Exchange Release 16 March 2021 at 3:30 p.m.
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Saarelainen, Marko
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Honkarakenne Oyj
LEI: 7437007POZXRBIWNJ629
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437007POZXRBIWNJ629_20210315105536_5
Transaction date: 2021-03-09
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900104
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 972 Unit price: 7.78 EUR
(2): Volume: 950 Unit price: 7.78 EUR
(3): Volume: 95 Unit price: 7.78 EUR
(4): Volume: 101 Unit price: 7.82 EUR
(5): Volume: 2 Unit price: 7.82 EUR
(6): Volume: 13 Unit price: 7.82 EUR
(7): Volume: 127 Unit price: 7.82 EUR
(8): Volume: 500 Unit price: 7.82 EUR
(9): Volume: 6 Unit price: 7.82 EUR
(10): Volume: 95 Unit price: 7.82 EUR
(11): Volume: 560 Unit price: 7.82 EUR
(12): Volume: 664 Unit price: 7.82 EUR
(13): Volume: 1 Unit price: 7.82 EUR
(14): Volume: 25 Unit price: 7.82 EUR
(15): Volume: 25 Unit price: 7.82 EUR
(16): Volume: 43 Unit price: 7.82 EUR
(17): Volume: 11 Unit price: 7.82 EUR
(18): Volume: 61 Unit price: 7.82 EUR
(19): Volume: 6 Unit price: 7.84 EUR
(20): Volume: 180 Unit price: 7.84 EUR
(21): Volume: 548 Unit price: 7.84 EUR
(22): Volume: 10 Unit price: 7.84 EUR
(23): Volume: 115 Unit price: 7.84 EUR
(24): Volume: 5 Unit price: 7.84 EUR
(25): Volume: 700 Unit price: 7.84 EUR
(26): Volume: 70 Unit price: 7.84 EUR
(27): Volume: 402 Unit price: 7.84 EUR
(28): Volume: 89 Unit price: 7.82 EUR
(29): Volume: 94 Unit price: 7.82 EUR
(30): Volume: 245 Unit price: 7.82 EUR
(31): Volume: 126 Unit price: 7.86 EUR
(32): Volume: 374 Unit price: 7.86 EUR
(33): Volume: 26 Unit price: 7.86 EUR
(34): Volume: 28 Unit price: 7.86 EUR
(35): Volume: 27 Unit price: 7.86 EUR
(36): Volume: 24 Unit price: 7.86 EUR
(37): Volume: 25 Unit price: 7.86 EUR
(38): Volume: 28 Unit price: 7.86 EUR
(39): Volume: 34 Unit price: 7.86 EUR
(40): Volume: 172 Unit price: 7.86 EUR
(41): Volume: 144 Unit price: 7.86 EUR
(42): Volume: 44 Unit price: 7.86 EUR
(43): Volume: 187 Unit price: 7.86 EUR
(44): Volume: 18 Unit price: 7.86 EUR
(45): Volume: 81 Unit price: 7.86 EUR
