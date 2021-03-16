HONKARAKENNE OYJ - MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS – SAARELAINEN, MARKO

HONKARAKENNE OYJ Stock Exchange Release 16 March 2021 at 3:30 p.m.

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Saarelainen, Marko

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Honkarakenne Oyj

LEI: 7437007POZXRBIWNJ629

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437007POZXRBIWNJ629_20210315105536_5

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-03-09

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009900104

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 972 Unit price: 7.78 EUR

(2): Volume: 950 Unit price: 7.78 EUR

(3): Volume: 95 Unit price: 7.78 EUR

(4): Volume: 101 Unit price: 7.82 EUR

(5): Volume: 2 Unit price: 7.82 EUR

(6): Volume: 13 Unit price: 7.82 EUR

(7): Volume: 127 Unit price: 7.82 EUR

(8): Volume: 500 Unit price: 7.82 EUR

(9): Volume: 6 Unit price: 7.82 EUR

(10): Volume: 95 Unit price: 7.82 EUR

(11): Volume: 560 Unit price: 7.82 EUR

(12): Volume: 664 Unit price: 7.82 EUR

(13): Volume: 1 Unit price: 7.82 EUR

(14): Volume: 25 Unit price: 7.82 EUR

(15): Volume: 25 Unit price: 7.82 EUR

(16): Volume: 43 Unit price: 7.82 EUR

(17): Volume: 11 Unit price: 7.82 EUR

(18): Volume: 61 Unit price: 7.82 EUR

(19): Volume: 6 Unit price: 7.84 EUR

(20): Volume: 180 Unit price: 7.84 EUR

(21): Volume: 548 Unit price: 7.84 EUR

(22): Volume: 10 Unit price: 7.84 EUR

(23): Volume: 115 Unit price: 7.84 EUR

(24): Volume: 5 Unit price: 7.84 EUR

(25): Volume: 700 Unit price: 7.84 EUR

(26): Volume: 70 Unit price: 7.84 EUR

(27): Volume: 402 Unit price: 7.84 EUR

(28): Volume: 89 Unit price: 7.82 EUR

(29): Volume: 94 Unit price: 7.82 EUR

(30): Volume: 245 Unit price: 7.82 EUR

(31): Volume: 126 Unit price: 7.86 EUR

(32): Volume: 374 Unit price: 7.86 EUR

(33): Volume: 26 Unit price: 7.86 EUR

(34): Volume: 28 Unit price: 7.86 EUR

(35): Volume: 27 Unit price: 7.86 EUR

(36): Volume: 24 Unit price: 7.86 EUR

(37): Volume: 25 Unit price: 7.86 EUR

(38): Volume: 28 Unit price: 7.86 EUR

(39): Volume: 34 Unit price: 7.86 EUR

(40): Volume: 172 Unit price: 7.86 EUR

(41): Volume: 144 Unit price: 7.86 EUR

(42): Volume: 44 Unit price: 7.86 EUR

(43): Volume: 187 Unit price: 7.86 EUR

(44): Volume: 18 Unit price: 7.86 EUR

(45): Volume: 81 Unit price: 7.86 EUR