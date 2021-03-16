Rise in huge financial challenges among investors, & other external forces that compel a business to arrange finances for their business expansions drive the growth of the global investment banking & trading services market.

PORTLAND, Ore., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Investment Banking & Trading Services Market by Service Type (Equity Underwriting & Debt Underwriting Services, Trading & Related Services, Financial Advisory, AND Others) and Industry Verticals (BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, IT & Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods, Media & Entertainment, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global investment banking & trading services industry was estimated at $267.86 billion in 2019, and is expected to hit $520.02 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2027.