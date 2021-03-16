Investment Banking & Trading Services Market to Reach $520.02 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 5.8% CAGR Allied Market Research
Rise in huge financial challenges among investors, & other external forces that compel a business to arrange finances for their business expansions drive the growth of the global investment banking & trading services market.
PORTLAND, Ore., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Investment Banking & Trading Services Market by Service Type (Equity Underwriting & Debt Underwriting Services, Trading & Related Services, Financial Advisory, AND Others) and Industry Verticals (BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, IT & Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods, Media & Entertainment, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global investment banking & trading services industry was estimated at $267.86 billion in 2019, and is expected to hit $520.02 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2027.
Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-
Rise in huge financial challenges among investors, & other external forces that compels a business to arrange finances for their business expansions has worked as the major factor driving the growth of the global investment banking & trading services market. Also, surge in demand for fundamental advisory from corporate companies and increase in need for capital requirements & business expansion among firms supplement the growth yet more. On the other hand, rapid growth in cyber-attacks & data thefts and stringent government regulations imposed by several government bodies restrain the growth to some extent. However, developing economies offer significant opportunities for investment banking solution providers. This factor has been beneficial for the market growth.
Download Free PDF Samples: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10656
Covid-19 scenario-
- Evolving financial regulations, during the pandemic, has impacted the global investment banking & trading services market negatively.
- However, the key players in the market have started enhancing the existing business models and operational platforms, which in tsurn has aided the market to recoup soon.
The trading & related services segment to lead the trail by 2027-
