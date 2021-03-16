Sugarbud Announces Closing of $4.6 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

The Offering was led by Mackie Research Capital Corporation as the sole underwriter and sole bookrunner (the “ Underwriter ”).

CALGARY, Alberta, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (TSXV:SUGR, SUGR.WT, SUGR.WS, SUGR.DB) (" Sugarbud " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously-announced bought-deal public offering (the “ Offering ”) pursuant to which the Company issued 76,670,500 units of the Company (the “ Units ”) at a price of $0.06 per Unit (the “ Offering Price ”) for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $4,600,230, including the full exercise of the over-allotment option.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for additional processing and production equipment purchases, facility upgrades, further new product development, working capital and general corporate purposes, including the national launch of Sugarbud’s expanded portfolio of Cannabis 2.0 products.

"We are very pleased with the result of this bought-deal public offering and view the outcome as yet another strong vote of confidence in the combined leadership of our management team, our focused business model, our execution to date and our prospects for success moving forward. Sugarbud remains very focused on revenue creation and this latest financing will provide the Company with additional valuable resources to accelerate our growth plans," stated Sugarbud's Chief Executive Officer, John Kondrosky.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant of the Company (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.08 at any time until March 16, 2024.

The Offering is subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

In consideration for the services provided by the Underwriter, the Company issued 5,366,935 non-transferrable warrants to the Underwriter, each such warrant entitling the Underwriter to purchase one Unit at a price of $0.06 at any time until March 16, 2024.

About Sugarbud

Sugarbud is an Alberta-based, consumer-driven boutique craft cannabis company focused on the cultivation and production of superior, select-batch, craft cannabis products. Our vision and mission are to become a trusted and well-respected consumer brand renowned for providing exceptional high-quality craft cannabis products to legal markets by delighting the most discerning of cannabis consumers.