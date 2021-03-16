 

Europe Data Center Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 52 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this Europe data center market report.

The Europe data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2019−2025.

  1. The COVID-19 impact was higher in Europe, especially among countries such as the UK, Italy, and Spain. This resulted in supply chain disruptions during Q1 and Q2 2020, with market recovery in Q3 and Q4 2020.
  2. Western Europe contributed to over 75% of the total investments in the Europe market in 2020. Netherlands contributed to over 20% investments received in the Western Europe data center market.
  3. The implementation of GDPR has led to higher demand for data center development among cloud and colocation service providers. Many countries within Europe are framing regulations for the storage and processing of consumer data.
  4. The PUE of most upcoming facilities in Europe will be lower than 1.4 through the adoption of efficient cooling infrastructure solutions.
  5.  Almost all European countries will facilitate the use of free cooling for over 5,000 hours in a year, including the use of innovative techniques such as ice and snow in cooling.
  6. Iceland will be a sought-after location for bitcoin mining operations within Europe, with investments from cryptocurrency companies such as Moonlite and USI-Tech in the coming years.
  7. The Central & Eastern European market has become a center for gaming developers and software development houses.
  8. District heating has been widely adopted in the Europe data center market, especially in Western European countries such as Netherlands and Switzerland, as well as countries within Nordics, such as Sweden and Denmark.

  • Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2026
  • Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, cooling technique, general construction, tier standards, and geography
  • Competitive Landscape – 22 IT infrastructure providers, 24 support infrastructure providers, 20 construction contractors, and 26 data center investors

