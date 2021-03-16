$750 Million Advisor Team Joins UBS Private Wealth Management in Kenwood, Ohio

UBS Private Wealth Management today announced that a four-person team, “Executive Wealth Partners” joined the firm in Kenwood, Ohio. The team, led by Financial Advisors Casey Marsh and Austin Poston, is responsible for managing over $750 million in client assets and holds extensive experience in servicing corporate executives and their families.

Left to right: Casey Marsh, Susan Farlow, Ashley Monk, Michelle Thomas, Rick Corman and Austin Poston (Photo: Business Wire)

The four-person team includes Team Administrator Michelle Thomas and Client Service Associate Ashley Monk. They are partnering with an existing UBS Senior Vice-President Richard Corman, and Wealth Strategy Associate Susan Farlow, and will report to Jon Ramey and Michael Gatewood.

“The dynamic and diverse makeup of the team will help our branch continue to advise executives, business owners and ultra-high net worth families who possess complex and sophisticated investment and wealth planning needs,” said Jon Ramey, Ohio Indy Market Head, UBS Wealth Management USA.

“On behalf of UBS, we are excited to welcome Executive Wealth Partners to the firm,” said Michael Gatewood, Chicago Market Head, UBS Private Wealth Management. “Together, they represent a high-quality team who strives to deliver services tailored to the unique needs of each client.”

Casey Marsh joins as Senior Vice President and Private Wealth Advisor, after serving as a Certified Financial Planner (CFP) within Private Wealth Management at Merrill Lynch. Casey has spent the majority of his 22-year career serving the needs of senior corporate executives, private business owners, legal and medical professionals and affluent families throughout the United States. Casey creates customized strategies designed to help manage risk, address personal goals and preserve wealth for future generations. Casey holds a bachelor’s degree from Denison University. He currently serves on the board of directors for the Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio and Denison University’s advisory board to the president.