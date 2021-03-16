Insight Tech Journal Explores the Business Transition to Anywhere Operations in 2021

Now a year into the true test of business resiliency caused by the mass shift to remote work, businesses across all industries are striving to create a sustainable model that solidifies ad-hoc IT fixes into long-term strategies promoting digital readiness, virtual collaboration and greater agility for decentralized, “anywhere operations.”

In the spring issue of its quarterly digital magazine, Tech Journal, Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions for organizations of all sizes, reflects on lessons learned from a year of pivots. Now that companies have had ample time to adjust, the Tech Journal explores which traditional ways of operating might be a thing of the past. With anywhere operations, IT will need to manage distributed cloud infrastructure, application architecture, remote endpoint management, remote IT support and new security aspects. But organizations also need to consider cultural and policy changes to help their people fully embrace more permanent anywhere-work experiences.