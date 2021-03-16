 

Insight Tech Journal Explores the Business Transition to Anywhere Operations in 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.03.2021, 15:11  |  62   |   |   

Now a year into the true test of business resiliency caused by the mass shift to remote work, businesses across all industries are striving to create a sustainable model that solidifies ad-hoc IT fixes into long-term strategies promoting digital readiness, virtual collaboration and greater agility for decentralized, “anywhere operations.”

In the spring issue of its quarterly digital magazine, Tech Journal, Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions for organizations of all sizes, reflects on lessons learned from a year of pivots. Now that companies have had ample time to adjust, the Tech Journal explores which traditional ways of operating might be a thing of the past. With anywhere operations, IT will need to manage distributed cloud infrastructure, application architecture, remote endpoint management, remote IT support and new security aspects. But organizations also need to consider cultural and policy changes to help their people fully embrace more permanent anywhere-work experiences.

“While we may have felt physically confined during this past year, business has been anything but static. We’ve experienced impressive evolution of the ‘anywhere’ enterprise,” said Amy Protexter, editor-in-chief and senior vice president of marketing, Insight. “While the rushed, costly moves to remote work and restrictive business operations certainly hurt the bottom line for a time, the digital-first experiment seems to be paying off. This edition of the Tech Journal addresses where we go from here, and the answer is anywhere.”

The spring 2021 issue of the Tech Journal explores the following pathways to success for anywhere operations:

  • The cover story explores the merits of anywhere operations, where the most successful strategies put people first and enable IT to be location-independent.
  • Being forced to “MacGyver” remote-work solutions for business-critical systems and applications wasn’t an ideal state for IT in 2020. Going from MacGyver to optimizer means shoring up gaps in security and the end-user experience by refining what’s already been implemented and taking it to the next level.
  • Cybersecurity in the work-from-home era is changing as data and the perimeter shifts beyond the on-premises environment. Is your security strategy still relevant?
  • Through Computer Vision, image processing and the intelligent edge are fine-tuning operations, improving employee safety and adding value across every industry. Insight’s artificial intelligence experts suggest how to get started.
  • Providence health system found new ways to mobilize its knowledge workers amid the pandemic by modernizing how it delivers devices to a remote team.
  • Business leaders today are challenged with decisions and responsibilities far beyond their job description. But for Carolee Gearheart, global channel chief and vice president of global SMB sales, Google Cloud, leading teams through change has brought renewed inspiration to her role helping customers’ business undergo digital transformation, making the transition through uncertain times easier.
  • Modernizing hyperscale infrastructure represents a critical component of bridging the digital divide. The City of Tucson landed on a unique public-private community wireless broadband solution that brings high-speed connectivity to 5,000 households of remote students and teleworkers while creating a foundation for smart-city development.

Insight’s Tech Journal helps IT executives, Chief Experience Officers (CXOs), business owners and business unit leaders understand the latest developments in remote working, mobility, collaboration, cloud, data center, cybersecurity, networking, Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT) and IT supply chain optimization.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Insight Tech Journal Explores the Business Transition to Anywhere Operations in 2021 Now a year into the true test of business resiliency caused by the mass shift to remote work, businesses across all industries are striving to create a sustainable model that solidifies ad-hoc IT fixes into long-term strategies promoting digital …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Mydecine Announces Change of Auditor
Macy’s, Inc. Announces Early Tender Results
Valero and BlackRock Partner with Navigator to Announce Large-Scale Carbon Capture and Storage ...
Sproutly Completes First Tranche of Financing
Magnite Announces Pricing of $350 Million Convertible Notes Offering
Walmart Enlists American Fashion Designer Brandon Maxwell as Creative Director for Select Elevated ...
SCE Releases Strategic Plan for Relocation of San Onofre’s Spent Nuclear Fuel; New Coalition ...
 New Fortress Energy Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results; Final Investment ...
Coupang Announces Partial Early Lock-Up Release
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
EH INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
bluebird bio Provides Updated Findings from Reported Case of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) in ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.02.21
Insight to Present at CEO Forum’s Transformative CEO Summit
24.02.21
78% Lack Confidence in Their Company’s Cybersecurity Posture, Prompting 91% to Increase 2021 Budgets
17.02.21
Insight to Present at Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference