Audited financial statements and annual report of LITGRID AB for the year 2020

LITGRID AB, electricity transmission system operator, company code 302564383, registered office address Viršuliškių skg. 99B, Vilnius, Lithuania is publishing Company's financial statements, annual report and the Independent auditor's report for the year ended 31st December 2020. Key financial indicators in 2020: Revenue – EUR 207.5 million (2019 – EUR 183.9 million).

EBITDA – EUR 51.8 million (2019 – EUR 22.3 million).

Net profit – EUR 26.6 million (2019 – EUR 3.0 million). The notice on the Annual General Shareholder meeting of LITGRID AB will be published on March 26.

Attached: Company’s financial statements, annual report and the Independent auditor’s report. More information:

Jurga Eivaitė

Communications Project Manager

+370 613 19977

jurga.eivaite@litgrid.eu





