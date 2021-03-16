 

Freddie Mac Names Mark B. Grier as Interim CEO

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.03.2021, 15:00  |  28   |   |   

MCLEAN, Va., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) announced today that the company has named Mark B. Grier, Member of the Board of Directors and veteran of the financial services industry, as the company’s Interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Grier served as Vice Chairman and a Member of the Board of Directors of Prudential Financial, Inc. until his retirement in 2019. He joined the Freddie Mac Board in February 2020 and will continue to serve on the company’s Board during his tenure as Interim CEO.

“As a Member of the Board of Directors, Mark Grier is already an invaluable asset to Freddie Mac, bringing more than four decades of experience in finance, risk, markets and capital management. He is ideally suited to lead the company as we continue a thorough search for a permanent CEO,” said Sara Mathew, non-executive chair of Freddie Mac’s Board of Directors. “I thank Mark for his leadership and look forward to working closely with him to continue serving the nation’s homeowners and renters.”

Grier joined Prudential in 1995 as Chief Financial Officer and held several positions before being named to the Office of the Chairman in 2002 and as Vice Chairman in 2007. He oversaw a wide array of functions, including Finance, Risk Management, Chief Investment Office, Corporate Actuarial, Investor Relations, Global Business & Technology Solutions, and Global Marketing and Communications. He also led Global Strategic Initiatives, which oversaw Prudential’s international retirement and China strategies. In late 2001, he led the $3 billion initial public offering of Prudential Financial, which was one of the largest IPOs in history at the time.

Read Mark Grier’s full bio on www.freddiemac.com.

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we’ve made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac’s blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Christopher Spina
703-388-7031
christopher_spina@freddiemac.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Freddie Mac Names Mark B. Grier as Interim CEO MCLEAN, Va., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) announced today that the company has named Mark B. Grier, Member of the Board of Directors and veteran of the financial services industry, as the company’s Interim Chief …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Clean Power Capital Announces AGMS Results and Appointment of Raghu Kilambi as Chief Executive ...
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Director Declaration
CytoDyn Appoints Christopher Recknor, M.D., as Chief Operating Officer
Anchiano Announces Shareholder Approval of the Merger with Chemomab and Prices $45.5M Private ...
Nokia announces plans to reset its cost base to invest in future capabilities
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Western Resources Reports AGM Results
Taaleri publishes segments’ comparative financial results for 2020 in accordance with its revised ...
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.03.21
Freddie Mac Announces Pricing of $362 Million Multifamily Small Balance Loan Securitization
11.03.21
Freddie Mac Prices $1.2 Billion Multifamily K-Deal, K-126
11.03.21
Mortgage Rates Continue to Increase
10.03.21
Freddie Mac Prices $939 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F102
10.03.21
Freddie Mac Now Offering CreditSmart Homebuyer U in Spanish
04.03.21
Mortgage Rates Hit Three Percent
04.03.21
Freddie Mac Prices $603 Million Multifamily K-G Deal, K-G05
03.03.21
Freddie Mac Prices $934 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F101
25.02.21
Freddie Mac Issues Monthly Volume Summary for January 2021
25.02.21
Mortgage Rates Rise