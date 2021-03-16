Freddie Mac Names Mark B. Grier as Interim CEO

MCLEAN, Va., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) announced today that the company has named Mark B. Grier, Member of the Board of Directors and veteran of the financial services industry, as the company’s Interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Grier served as Vice Chairman and a Member of the Board of Directors of Prudential Financial, Inc. until his retirement in 2019. He joined the Freddie Mac Board in February 2020 and will continue to serve on the company’s Board during his tenure as Interim CEO.



“As a Member of the Board of Directors, Mark Grier is already an invaluable asset to Freddie Mac, bringing more than four decades of experience in finance, risk, markets and capital management. He is ideally suited to lead the company as we continue a thorough search for a permanent CEO,” said Sara Mathew, non-executive chair of Freddie Mac’s Board of Directors. “I thank Mark for his leadership and look forward to working closely with him to continue serving the nation’s homeowners and renters.”