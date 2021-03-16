 

The Flowr Corporation Announces Closing of $15.9 Million Bought Deal Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Flowr Corporation (TSX.V: FLWR; OTC: FLWPF) (“Flowr” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced bought deal short form prospectus offering (the “Offering”). In connection with the Offering, the Company issued 31,127,453 units of the Company (the “Units”) at a price of $0.51 per Unit (the “Issue Price”) for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $15.9 million, inclusive of the partial exercise of the over-allotment option. The Offering was completed by Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation, as sole bookrunner and lead underwriter (the “Lead Underwriter”), ATB Capital Markets Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. (collectively with the Lead Underwriter, the “Underwriters”).

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of Flowr (each a “Common Share”) and one full Common Share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.64 per Common Share for a period of two years from March 16, 2021 (the “Closing Date”).

Following the partial exercise of the over-allotment option granted to the Underwriters, an additional 3,274,508 Units remain exercisable by the Underwriters at the Issue Price, in whole or in part, at any time for a period of thirty days from the Closing Date.

The Underwriters were paid a cash commission equal to 7.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering and received Unit purchase warrants of the Company (the “Underwriters’ Warrants”) equal to 6.0% of the number of Units sold under the Offering, with each Underwriters’ Warrant being exercisable to acquire one common share at the Issue Price for a period of 24 months from the Closing Date.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for general corporate purposes.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

