Announcing the IZEA Partner Program

Orlando, Florida, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide , Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for leading brands today announced the formation of The IZEA Partner Program (IPP), the first of its kind in the industry.

The newly established roster of invitation-only companies brings together best-in-class Solution Providers and top Talent Representation agencies that strategically integrate with IZEA’s consultative Managed Service offering and across the company’s acclaimed software platforms - including Shake, IZEAx Unity Suite, and IZEAx Discovery. By leveraging members of the Partner Program, IZEA customers can take their Influencer Marketing initiatives to new heights, igniting exclusive executional possibilities across a wide array of prominent talent and innovative technologies.

“At IZEA, we’ve proudly served hundreds of blue-chip brands and their agencies, earning their trust by delivering high performance influencer marketing campaigns fueled by proprietary data and software applications,” said Ted Murphy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of IZEA. “Our new Partner Program further solidifies our commitment to uniting the preeminent companies in our space – whether they provide technologies, services, or talent representation – for our clients.”

IZEA Solution Partners

IZEA’s in-house Partnerships & Media and Creator Ecosystem workgroups handpicked companies to establish the Solution Provider partner group. These offerings range from IRi and IZEA’s exclusive InfluenceImpact solution for in-store sales tracking and purchase attribution, to brand lift and purchase intent technology partners, including KANTAR, Dynata, SmartCommerce, and Curalate. In the COVID economy, mobile proximity technology and direct line of sight to ecommerce has been at the forefront of brand mindset. Partners such as PlaceIQ and Shoppable help to close gaps often found in Influencer Marketing programs where the ability to track conversion from word-of-mouth advertising to products purchased was lacking.