Kvika banki hf. has today issued senior unsecured bonds in British Pounds in the amount of GBP 12,000,000 in a new series KVB 20 01. The tenor of the bonds is two years and pay variable interests LIBOR 3-month with a spread of 2,50%. Total issue size in the series KVB 21 01 is limited to GBP 17,000,000.

The bonds are scheduled to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland next week.