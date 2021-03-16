InnerScope's hearIQ App has already received over 440 reviews and has a FIVE-STAR RATING from Apple and Android Device users in just nine days for its free Self-Administered Hearing Test and Direct-to-Consumer Self-Fitting-Self-Adjusting Hearing Devices

ROSEVILLE, Calif., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. ( OTC: INND ) ("InnerScope") today officially announced the launch of its hearIQ App in 172 countries in the Apple App Store for iOS devices and Google Play Store for Android devices. The hearIQ App is a multi-functional app, which offers to the general public a FREE Self-Administered Hearing Test to determine hearing loss (if any) and also provides a Bluetooth wireless connection ("App Controlled") for InnerScope's Direct-to-Consumer Self-Fitting-Self-Adjusting Hearing Aids. The hearIQ App is specifically designed to help with early detection of hearing loss for the 48+ million Americans as well as the 1.5 billion people worldwide who may have an undetected hearing loss or may be living with some degree of hearing loss, according to the World Health Organization ("WHO"). More importantly, if hearing loss is detected, the hearIQ App directly links to InnerScope's Direct-to-Consumer Hearing Products. Since the hearIQ App became activated only nine days ago, it has already received over 440 reviews and has a FIVE-STAR RATING from Apple and Android users.

