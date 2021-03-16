InnerScope Hearing (OTC INND) Launches A Free Self-Administered Hearing Test & Self-Fitting Hearing Aid App for Apple and Android Devices
InnerScope's hearIQ App has already received over 440 reviews and has a FIVE-STAR RATING from Apple and Android Device users in just nine days for its free Self-Administered Hearing Test and Direct-to-Consumer Self-Fitting-Self-Adjusting Hearing Devices
ROSEVILLE, Calif., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- InnerScope
Hearing Technologies Inc. (OTC: INND) ("InnerScope") today officially announced the launch of its hearIQ App in 172 countries in the Apple App Store
for iOS devices and Google Play Store for Android devices. The hearIQ App is a multi-functional app, which offers to the general public a FREE Self-Administered Hearing Test to determine hearing
loss (if any) and also provides a Bluetooth wireless connection ("App Controlled") for InnerScope's Direct-to-Consumer Self-Fitting-Self-Adjusting Hearing Aids. The hearIQ App is specifically
designed to help with early detection of hearing loss for the 48+ million Americans as well as the 1.5 billion people worldwide who may have an undetected hearing loss or may be living with some
degree of hearing loss, according to the World Health Organization ("WHO"). More importantly, if hearing loss is detected, the hearIQ App directly links to InnerScope's Direct-to-Consumer Hearing
Products. Since the hearIQ App became activated only nine days ago, it has already received over 440 reviews and has a FIVE-STAR RATING from Apple and Android users.
hearIQ App link for Google Play Store for Android Devices:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ultradigi.heariq
hearIQ App link for Apple App Store for iOS Devices:
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/heariq/id1556196475
The hearIQ App, which conducts a self-administered pure-tone hearing test in each ear, provides a convenient and accurate way for everyone to regularly check their hearing using a smartphone or tablet in less than five minutes. The hearIQ App determines (based on the hearing test results) if hearing aids are recommended and provides a direct link to InnerScope's NoHassleHearing.com sales portal to view and purchase the hearIQ App-Controlled Direct-to-Consumer Self-Fitting-Self-Adjusting Hearing Aids. InnerScope believes with the hearIQ App there is no need to go to an audiological clinic or hearing aid center for a hearing test or purchase premium quality hearing aids. The hearIQ App makes hearing easy and affordable by simply cutting out the middleman and going Direct-to-Consumer. InnerScope also believes its previously announced upcoming launch of its Affordable FDA-Registered Self-Fitting Self-Adjusting Hearing Aids provides the same level of hearing experience and satisfaction at up to 85% less cost when compared to hearing aids purchased and fitted by brick & mortar audiological clinics and hearing aid centers.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare