 

CBMJ’s Vallorani Trump Cigars to be Featured at The Palm Event 2021 Held at The Mar-a-Lago Club to be Enjoyed by Exclusive VIP Guests

PALM BEACH, FL, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- CBMJ’s Vallorani and Trump Cigars will be highlighted and available at The Palm Event held at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, FL. The Palm Event

The event is scheduled for March 21st 2021. A special selection of Vallorani cigars will be featured at the event and available to purchase by attendees including their wildly popular “Trump” cigars. Events will be held outdoors with sanitation stations and room for social distancing. 

The cigars were invited back for the second year in a row as last year Vallorani Cigars presented their limited edition “Trump 2020” cigars at the sixth annual “The Palm Event” which were well received and coveted by those fortunate enough to obtain one.

Hosted on the lawn of the world-renowned jewel of Palm Beach, the Mar-a-Lago Club, the Palm Event is a weekend celebration of motorsports. Guests enjoy gourmet food, fine wines, and breathtaking fashion in the company of amazing cars from the 1920’s to modern-day hypercars while raising money for a truly worthy cause. 

Founder Brandon Vallorani stated: “It is an honor to be invited back to this truly spectacular and exclusive event. There is no better backdrop to enjoy one of the finest cigars available anywhere than to do so at this truly breathtaking and worthwhile event. Our exquisite Old World Cigars will be enjoyed among the most iconic high end brands in the world by a very selective group of connoisseurs.”

About Vallorani Cigars: Owned by CBMJ, Vallorani Cigars partnered with Alberto Medina of PIO Cigars to bring you Vallorani Cigars – the most exquisite Old World cigars ever to reach the U.S. market. 60% of the brands on the market today, whether well known or not, depend on no more than 10 factories that are currently in Nicaragua, Honduras, and Dominican Republic. Alberto Medina personally sources and oversees the production of our boutique cigars from these factories. Since 1966, he has recruited the finest Cuban rollers to Miami, Florida who have brought with them the old techniques and qualities of hand-rolled Cuban cigars used in Habana, Cuba before the revolution in 1959. Vallorani Cigars are available in four shapes and sizes: Churchill, Toro, Torpedo, and Robusto.

About CBMJ: (CBMJ) Conservative Broadcast Media and Journalism is a Digital Marketing Company based in Metro-Atlanta that specializes in reaching a conservative/libertarian/religious audience. Among other assets, CBMJ operates numerous social media accounts across several platforms with over 2 million followers, owns an active database of over 8 million opt-in email subscribers, and publishes a network of 47 monetized political/news websites generating 10 million page views per month. Some of the marquis sites include www.flagandcross.com , and www.libertyhub.com.The Company also maintains one of the largest collections of historical documents on the web at www.constitution.com . In addition, CBMJ operates a brick-and-mortar coffee shop in Hiram, GA, and e-commerce websites including www.thrashercoffee.com/ www.valloranicigars.com , and an e-commerce portal at their primary site www.store.flagandcross.com/ . CBMJ now also owns the increasingly popular TV radio, and social media segment "The Schaftlein Report" hosted by economic analyst and political commentator Mark Schaftlein. https://schaftleinreport.com/

Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters disclosed at www.otcmarkets.com . These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward looking statements. 

Mark Schaftlein
877-704-6773




