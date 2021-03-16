 

Medius Wins 2021 Fintech Breakthrough Award for Best Procure-to-Pay Software

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
16.03.2021, 15:24  |  31   |   |   

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards program honors the best of the best in financial technologies and services companies and products

NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medius, a leading global provider of cloud-based accounts payable (AP) automation and spend management solutions, today announced that the Medius Spend Management suite was awarded "Best Procure-to-Pay Software" in the 2021 Fintech Breakthrough Awards. 

Now in its fifth year, the annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards program recognizes the FinTech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Digital Banking, Personal Finance, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech and many more.  

Medius Spend Management brings all procure-to-pay processes under one single and easy-to-use, automated modular platform, to encourage best-practice buying, and help organizations bring ease and control to their spend management, while avoiding high invoice processing costs, late payments, and exposure to fraudulent spend and risk that can damage business reputation. 

By streamlining and accelerating the purchasing cycle, Medius Spend Management boosts efficiency and reduces operational costs, giving businesses a quick and easy means to pre-approve and code purchase orders. Additionally, supplier payments are consolidated within the suite and integrated with Medius AP Automation, providing touchless invoice processing and an efficient means for paying each supplier invoice.   

"We are honored that our Medius Spend Management suite has been awarded the prestigious Fintech Breakthrough award," said Shannon Kreps, vice president, product marketing and communications, Medius. "Organizations need intuitive tools to support the entire source-to-pay process, from sourcing and onboarding new suppliers, to purchasing and managing invoices. In today's COVID era, Medius Spend Management provides finance and procurement teams with the critical data and insights they need to stay in control of cost, cash and compliance to drive their businesses forward.

"Medius Spend Management is well-deserving of its `Best Procure-to-Pay' win in this year's Fintech Breakthrough Awards," said James Johnson, managing director, FinTech Breakthrough. "The 2021 FinTech Breakthrough Award program attracted more than 3,850 nominations from across the globe, and Medius Spend Management stood out for its streamlined and cloud-based modular approach, providing organizations the ability to gain more controlled and efficient spend management.

Learn more about the Medius Spend Management at www.medius.com.  

CONTACT:

For more information please contact       

  • Thomas Müllertz, CMO, thomas.mullertz@medius.com    
  • Per Åkerberg, CEO, per.akerberg@medius.com    

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/medius/r/medius-wins-2021-fintech-breakthrough-award-for-best-procure-to-pay-software,c3306744

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/medius/i/fintech-award,c2889029

fintech-award



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Medius Wins 2021 Fintech Breakthrough Award for Best Procure-to-Pay Software The FinTech Breakthrough Awards program honors the best of the best in financial technologies and services companies and products NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Medius, a leading global provider of cloud-based accounts payable (AP) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Baby Camel Bonanza: QNTC Celebrates the End of Calving Season With Endearing Mother & Baby Images
Park Chul Whan, Senior Executive and Largest Individual Shareholder of Kumho Petrochemical Issues ...
Three Citizenship by Investment Funded Health Centres in Dominica Opened This Week
Plant-based Meat Market Size To Reach $13.8 Billion By 2027, Owing To Rising Adoption Of Vegetarian ...
Rising Demand for Control Rooms during COVID-19 Lockdowns to Accelerate Growth Prospects of Control Room Solutions Market during the Assessment Period of 2020-2030: TMR
Bullous Pemphigoid Market is Expected to Grow With a CAGR of 16.27% for the Study Period of ...
Oi Group begins selling its assets, closing the data centers deal with Piemonte Holding
World Air Quality Report Reveals Substantial Air Quality Changes In 2020
Nootropics Market To Register 12.5% CAGR By 2025 Owing To Rising Awareness Regarding Mental ...
Asia's 50 Best Restaurants Debuts The 'Essence Of Asia' Collection to Support Local Heroes
Titel
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Vaccine Storage & Packaging Market To Expand At 10% CAGR By 2027, Owing To Rapid Technological ...
Thanks to Accelerated COVID-19 Research, New Therapeutic Vaccines May Soon Be Upon Us
Why Analysts Believe In 2020 Gold Was Used By Many As A Strategic Asset Versus a Tactical Play
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. - ACAD
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in FuboTV, Inc. of Class ...
Curaleaf to Enter European Cannabis Market with Acquisition of EMMAC Life Sciences Limited - ...
Kia reveals new design philosophy and full images of EV6
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Investors Keep an Eye on Gold as Governments Worldwide Take Action
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA