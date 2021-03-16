Agri Resources Group S.A.: 8.00% Sustainability Bond successfully placed at a volume of EUR 40.0 million



Luxembourg, 16 March 2021: Agri Resources Group S.A., an international specialist in the sustainable cultivation and processing of agricultural products in Africa and Europe, has placed its 8.00% Sustainability Bond (ISIN: DE000A287088) at a volume of EUR 40.0 million. Thereof, EUR 34.6 million were subscribed in the public offering and a private placement. The remaining EUR 5.4 million were exchanged for the new 8.00% bond 2021/2026 with a nominal amount of EUR 1,000 each (ISIN: XS1413726883) at an exchange ratio of 1 to 10 by holders of the existing 8.00% bond 2016/2021 with a nominal amount of EUR 10,000 each in the public exchange offer. The Sustainability Bond 2021/2026 is expected to be admitted to trading in the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the Quotation Board segment on March 17, 2021. The issue was accompanied by futurum bank AG as bookrunner.



Frédéric Dalmasie, CEO of Agri Resources Group: "We would like to thank both existing and new investors for the confidence placed in us. We see the placement result as an excellent basis for implementing our sustainable projects. We will continue to work with some sustainable investors to finalize the ongoing investment process."



Agri Resources Group will invest the inflowing funds in the further development of its sustainable activities in Madagascar, Ghana, Mauritius and Benin in order to, on the one hand, meet the steadily increasing demand for specialties such as vanilla from international blue-chip customers in the food and cosmetics industries in Europe, Africa and Asia. On the other hand, the company also supplies its regional African markets and neighboring countries with basic foodstuffs, benefiting from the steadily increasing demand there and making an important contribution to a secure food supply in countries such as Ghana or the Republic of Congo. Agri Resources Group is aiming for double-digit annual revenue growth and disproportionately rising earnings until 2024.

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 5