 

GE Healthcare Unveils Vscan Air, a New Intuitive, Wireless Handheld Ultrasound

GE Healthcare today unveiled Vscan Air, a cutting-edge, wireless pocket-sized ultrasound that provides crystal clear image quality, whole-body scanning capabilities, and intuitive software - all in the palm of clinicians’ hands.

Vscan Air, a pocket-sized ultrasound from GE Healthcare, enters the market as one of the smallest and lightweight handheld devices without compromising crystal clear image quality and secure data sharing.

GE Healthcare pioneered the first color pocket-sized ultrasound, Vscan, in 2010 and has since continued to revolutionize the way clinicians see patients. To date, there are over 30,000 Vscan Family systems in the pockets of clinicians, impacting the care of more than 50 million patients worldwide. The Vscan Air continues the company’s commitment to innovation and transforming the clinical exam by making it easier to acquire high quality ultrasound images.

”The first time I fired up the Vscan Air it did feel a little bit like stepping into the future,” said Dr. Kyle Leonard, Family Medicine clinician at Hudson Headwaters Health Network in upstate New York. “Many of us are pressed to see patients, to give patients that access to care, so the more time something takes, the less patients I can provide access to in a day. With the portability and ease of use of the Vscan Air, I can bring it with me throughout the day in each exam room and spend more time with my patients.”

Today, clinicians worldwide are treating more critically ill patients than ever before with limited staff, time, and resources. Handheld ultrasound has become an essential tool, allowing clinicians to quickly collect images and triage patients while also providing the benefits of portability, cleanability, and workflow efficiency. Several studies show lung ultrasound comparable to both X-ray and CT when examining the lungs of COVID-19 patients.1,2

“Time is one of the most valuable resources in this pandemic-challenged world, where so many patients need care. Now, I can carry Vscan Air in my coat pocket, take it out, and start to scan. With this powerful tool in my pocket I can perform a complete examination on my patients and make decisions quickly right at the bedside,” said Dr. Yale Tung-Chen, Chief of the Division of Ultrasound in Internal Medicine at Hospital Universitario Puerta de Hierro, Majadahonda in Madrid, Spain and currently working in the Spanish COVID-19 specialized Isabel Zendal Emergency Hospital. “The images you can get of the heart on this handheld device are similar to what you’d get from a full-sized, high-end ultrasound. Vscan Air is a well-designed, powerful tool that’s easy to clean and easy to use.”

