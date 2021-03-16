- The global street sweeper market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.5 percent between 2020 and 2030

- The rising need for sanitation and cleanliness of the surroundings across the globe will serve as a vital growth generator for the global street sweeper market during the assessment period of 2020-2030

ALBANY, N.Y., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology has penetrated across all sectors and businesses around the world. The street sweeper market is no stranger to this technology penetration. The rapid rate of urbanization and industrialization has led to the formation of many cities and urban pockets across all regions. These cities need to be maintained by government bodies. Cleanliness is an important aspect of maintenance. Thus, the rising need for cleanliness is directly proportional to the growth of the street sweeper market.

Street sweeping machines are used for cleaning the streets with or without human intervention. Physical sweeping is a tedious task and these machines reduce the physical strain faced by the street sweepers. Thus, these benefits serve as growth generators for the street sweeper market. The development of high-capacity street sweeping machines by the players is adding to the revenues of the street sweeper market.

The Transparency Market Research (TMR) team has conducted detailed and scrutinized research on all the aspects related to the street sweeper market. Competitive insights, the latest trends, and the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the street sweeper market are some of the vital factors monitored closely by the TMR team.

The TMR team has projected the global street sweeper market to record a CAGR of 3.5 percent during the forecast period of 2020-2030. The global street sweeper market is extrapolated to surpass US$ 6.6 bn by the end of the assessment period.

The high rate of urbanization and globalization is proving to be a profitable growth opportunity for the street sweeper market. The government bodies of numerous counties, towns, and cities are increasing their efforts on maintaining cleanliness in the vicinity. Thus, these factors serve as growth contributors for the street sweeper market.

