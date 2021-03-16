 

New BLUE Tastefuls Wet Cat Food Solves Pet Parents’ Mealtime Angst by Bringing Together Taste and Nutrition

Americans have increased their focus on wellness over the last year and many are acknowledging the important role pets play in reducing their stress and improving their sense of wellbeing. As pet parents consider their own health, they are also prioritizing the wellbeing of their furry friends.

BLUE Tastefuls, a new portfolio of wet cat food specially crafted to entice even the finickiest felines while delivering high quality nutrition through natural ingredients (Photo: Business Wire)

However, as pet parents seek nutritious food for their cats, more than half (55%) of cat parents feel they must choose between food that is good for their cat and food their cat enjoys, according to a recent study conducted by Blue Buffalo, the nation's leading natural pet food company.

Blue Buffalo deeply understands this challenge and has been relentlessly focused on naturalizing cat food for the past decade. BLUE’s commitment to pet parents has always been that all Blue Buffalo recipes must meet the brand’s True BLUE Promise of using the finest natural ingredients—real meat as the first ingredient, NO chicken (or poultry) by-product meals, NO corn, wheat or soy and NO artificial flavors and preservatives.

Now, with a culinary breakthrough, Blue Buffalo is unveiling BLUE Tastefuls, a new portfolio of wet cat food specially crafted to entice even the finickiest felines while delivering high quality nutrition through natural ingredients. Replacing BLUE’s Healthy Gourmet offering, BLUE Tastefuls is better tasting and healthy as ever and sets a new standard for wet cat food.

“At Blue Buffalo, we love our pets like family and feed them like family. That means never compromising our high quality and nutrition standards while at the same time working tirelessly to ensure even the pickiest of cats love the delicious taste of our recipes,” said Elizabeth Fulmer, a product innovation lead at Blue Buffalo who led the development of Tastefuls. “With the variety of recipes Tastefuls offers, there is a mouthwatering option perfect for every cat’s discerning palate.”

Fussiness at mealtime is real with nearly 40% of cat parents saying their cat is a pickier eater than a child. Cat parents report noticing changes in their furry friend’s behavior when they don’t like their food including their cat waging a hunger strike (13%), exhibiting angry meowing (12%) or turning its bowl over (10%). These mealtime protests can become a source of stress, with more than half (51%) of cat parents saying they must change their cat’s food on occasion, frequently or have trouble finding food their cat enjoys. And, more than one-third of cat parents (37%) have actually tasted their cat’s food or considered sampling it to make sure it tastes good.

